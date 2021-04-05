University of Mobile Presents the Chamber Opera ‘Cosi fan Tutte’ April 9 and 11

MOBILE, Ala. – The Alabama School of the Arts at the University of Mobile will present the chamber opera “Cosi fan Tutte” on April 9 at 7 p.m. and April 11 at 2 p.m. at Murphy High School, 100 S Carlen St, Mobile, AL 36606.

Tickets are $25 for general admission and $10 with a valid student ID. In-person attendance will be capped at 200 persons. For tickets and streaming options, please visit umobile.edu/pas or call the Alabama School of the Arts Box Office at 251.442.2383.

Cosi fan Tutte centers on a bet made among three men. Don Alfonso, the older and more cynical of the three men, bets Ferando and Guglielmo he can prove that their girlfriends, Fiodiligi and Dorabella, are unfaithful. After many comical struggles, the two couples are forced into situations where they are forced to decide to stay faithful.

For information on COVID-19 guidelines, please visit umobile.edu/coronavirus.

For more information on Cosi fan Tutte or other Alabama School of the Arts 2020-2021 Performing Arts events, please visit umobile.edu/pas.

