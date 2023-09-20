University of Mobile Presents “These Shining Lives” Sept. 28 – Oct. 1

MOBILE, Ala. – The Alabama School of the Arts at the University of Mobile presents the play “These Shining Lives” by Melanie Marnich as the first event of their 2023-2024 Performing Arts Series.

“These Shining Lives” chronicles the strength and determination of women considered expendable in their day, exploring their true story and its continued resonance. Catherine and her friends are dying, it’s true; but theirs is a story of survival in its most transcendent sense, as they refuse to allow the company that stole their health to kill their spirits – or endanger the lives of those who come after them.

This production is under the direction of Stewart Hawley, theatre department chair and assistant professor of theatre, along with Claire Strong, a senior BFA musical theatre major, as assistant director and Lisa Rosado Rivera, a master’s student in vocal performance, as stage manager.

“This show is about the marginalization of women and the importance of female stories that created a point in history,” Hawley said.

“These Shining Lives’ will perform Sept. 28-30 at 7 p.m. and Oct. 1 at 3 p.m. at College Woods Auditorium on the University of Mobile campus. Tickets are $20 for general admission and $10 for student admission. To purchase tickets, visit umobile.edu/pas or contact the box office at 251-442-2373 or svalentin@umobile.edu.

Cast members include:

Tabitha Ott: Catherine Donahue

BFA Acting Performance, Senior

Karli Alaniz: Charlotte Purcell

BFA Acting Performance, Junior

Erica Jackson: Pearl Payne

BFA Acting Performance, Sophomore

Chesed Turner: Frances O’Connell

BFA Musical Theatre, Sophomore

Jonah Nelson: Tom Donahue

BFA Musical Theatre, Sophomore

Logan Mitchell: Mr. Reed/Leonard Grossman

BFA Musical Theatre, Sophomore

Brooke Hamner: Doctor Dalitsch/Judge

BFA Acting Performance, Freshman

Tiffany Aikens: Doctor Rowntree/Reporter 1 (U/S Catherine and Charlotte)

MM Vocal Performance

Caden Dazzo: Company Doctor/Reporter 2 (U/S Tom)

BFA Acting Performance, Freshman

