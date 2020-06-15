University of Mobile Professor’s Music Featured in ‘Muse of Dior’ Documentary

MOBILE, Ala. – University of Mobile professor and Steinway Artist Dr. Kadisha Onalbayeva composed the music for a new documentary, “Muse of Dior,” about Alla Ilchun, the world’s first supermodel from Kazakhstan. The documentary explores the life of Ilchun, who was considered the inspiration for French fashion designer Christian Dior.

Illchun and Onalbayeva are both of Kazakh origin. Onalbayeva wrote the song “Alla” for the documentary.

“I was excited to get to be a part of this documentary because of my connection with the fashion industry and the fact that Alla made the move to Paris as an immigrant with a dream. I came to America with the dream to be a musician – I feel connected to Alla and her story,” says Onalbayeva.

She was connected to the producer and director of “Muse of Dior,” Berlin Irisheff, and offered to produce an original composition that is used throughout the film.

“Alla” was produced at the Fisher-Brewer Recording Studio on the University of Mobile campus with Chris Springer, director of the university’s 8Eighty Records.

Onalbayeva’s mother was a fashion designer, so the fashion industry is close to the music professor’s heart, making it even more special for her to be a part of the “Muse of Dior” documentary.

The movie has already premiered in Paris and Kazakhstan. The documentary will premiere in the United States and be available globally in coming months.

Onalbayeva will head to Paris in November and present “Alla” at The American Church in Paris.

View the trailer and hear “Alla” being played in the background here.

