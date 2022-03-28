University of Mobile Ranked One of the Top Schools in the Nation for Online Master’s in Religious Studies

MOBILE, Ala. – The Center for Christian Calling at the University of Mobile was ranked among the top in the nation for best online master’s in religious studies.

OnlineMastersDegrees.org ranked the University of Mobile in the top 20 based on the number of online master’s programs, number of online students, online tuition and fees, percentage of students offered institutional aid, and the amount of institutional aid awarded per student.

The Master of Arts in Biblical & Theological Studies offers students an online and in-person program compatible with career and family responsibilities. Career opportunities with the program include teaching pastors, missionaries, hospital chaplains, and more.

The Center for Christian Calling offers a variety of areas of study for students to gain knowledge, experience, and grow in community together both online and in person.

Kyle Darland, co-founder of OnlineMastersDegrees.org said, “Each school in our religious studies ranking offers at least one partially or fully online master’s degree option, and for a price, students can afford.”

View the full ranking for Best Online Master’s Programs in Religious Studies for 2022 at onlinemastersdegrees.org

Learn more about the ranking site at OnlineMastersDegrees.org

For more information about the Center for Christian Calling, visit umobile.edu.

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university with a vision of “Higher Education for a Higher Purpose,” founded to honor God by equipping students for their future professions in an environment where they are known.

