University of Mobile Ranks #1 Best College in Mobile, Top 10 in Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile is the #1 Best College in the Mobile Area and one of the Top 10 universities in Alabama, according to the popular ranking and review site Niche.

The University of Mobile was the highest-ranking university in the Mobile area and ranked #7 overall in Alabama.

The new 2022 Best Colleges rankings also praised the Christian university’s residence halls that are ranked #1 in Alabama, plus UM’s academics, safety, value, food, college campus and student life. Rankings are posted at Niche.com .

The site includes data for 4,136 colleges nationwide. Niche compared more than 1,000 top colleges and universities throughout the United States in more 50 categories, then broke those rankings down by state and city.

The Best Colleges ranking is based on rigorous analysis of academic, admissions, financial and student life data from the U.S. Department of Education along with millions of reviews from students and alumni, according to Niche. Specifically, Niche considered a school’s academics, value, quality of professors, student-to-faculty ratio, quality of campus, diversity, student life, campus safety, safety and amenities in the local area, plus student surveys on their overall college experience,

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university with a culture of mentoring and a vision of “Higher Education for a Higher Purpose.” UM offers over 75 academic programs leading to bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees. Programs are offered through the Alabama School of the Arts, College of Arts and Sciences, School of Business, Center for Christian Calling, School of Education, School of Health and Sports Science, School of Nursing and School of Nurse Anesthesia.

For information about the University of Mobile, areas of study, admissions and more, visit umobile.edu, connect with UM on social media @univofmobile, or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.

Complete Niche rankings for the University of Mobile are at https://www.niche.com/colleges/university-of-mobile/rankings/.

