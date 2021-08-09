University of Mobile Releases ‘Be Known’ 60-Day Inspirational Devotional Book

MOBILE, Ala. – The Christ-centered University of Mobile released a new devotional book, “Be Known: Live Out Your Calling,” which includes 60 devotions for 60 days.

“Be Known: Live Out Your Calling” takes readers on a journey to explore ideas of purpose and calling to find encouragement as they pursue the calling God has for their lives. The daily devotions are written by alumni, faculty, staff, trustees and leaders in Baptist life, including Southern Baptist Convention President Ed Litton and Dr. Rick Lance, executive director of the Alabama Baptist State Board of Missions.

“Be Known: Live Out Your Calling” is $19.99 and available at the University of Mobile Store, The U. The U is located in Bedsole Commons on the University of Mobile campus or online at universityofmobilestore.com.

“Whether you are a member of the University of Mobile family, or pursuing the calling God has for your life, we hope the messages within the devotional bring comfort, encouragement and inspiration to grow in the grace and knowledge of our Lord, Jesus Christ,” said Lesa Moore, vice president for marketing and public relations at the University of Mobile.

“Be Known: Live Out Your Calling” was produced as part of the 60-year anniversary celebration of the University of Mobile. Proceeds fund scholarships at the Baptist-affiliated university in Mobile, Alabama.

“The book speaks to a truth that spans the generations. It’s as relevant to the alumni who graduated in the charter class of 1967 as it is to students attending today.” said Moore.

Throughout 2021, UM is celebrating its diamond anniversary through Alumni of the Decade Awards, history exhibits, limited edition merchandise to support scholarships and more. For more information on the University of Mobile 60th Diamond Anniversary Year and how to get involved, visit umobile.edu/celebrate60.

