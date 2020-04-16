University of Mobile Spring Commencement Moved to Dec. 12

MOBILE, Ala. – Due to the continued uncertainty concerning the COVID-19 outbreak, the Spring 2020 University of Mobile Commencement Service will be moved to Saturday, Dec 12, 2020. This service will honor all 2020 graduates from both the spring and fall semesters.

The event will begin at 10 a.m. and will be held on the university lawn.

Spring graduates will receive their diplomas via certified U.S. mail upon the completion of all graduation requirements.

Information on graduation is at umobile.edu/graduation.

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered liberal arts and sciences institution with a vision of higher education for a higher purpose, founded to honor God by equipping students for their future professions through rigorous academic preparation and spiritual transformation. Core values are: Christ-Centered, Academically-Focused, Student-Devoted and Distinctively-Driven. The university offers on-campus and online bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs. Founded in 1961, the University of Mobile is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention and is located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama on a campus of over 880 acres.

For more information about the University of Mobile, visit the website at www.umobile.edu or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.