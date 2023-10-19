University of Mobile Starts Presidential Search for Visionary Leader

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile has launched a national search for a visionary leader to serve as the 6thpresident of the Baptist-affiliated university in Alabama.

“The University of Mobile seeks a visionary leader who understands UM’s opportunities and challenges and, with dependency on the Holy Spirit, is eager to lead the school into the future,” said Fred Wilson, chair of the Presidential Search Committee comprised of trustees, alumni, denominational leaders, staff and faculty.

The university is accepting nominations and applications for the position through Dec. 31, 2023. An Opportunity Profile and information about the search process is at umobile.edu/presidentialsearch.

Key Characteristics of the Next President

The opportunity for a new president comes with the decision of Dr. Lonnie Burnett to retire from a presidential tenure that begin in 2019. Under his leadership, the university launched the Doctor of Nurse Anesthesia Practice program and the Associate Degree in Nursing program, completed nearly $3 million in new construction and renovations through existing funds and fund-raising efforts, and was recognized by Forbes as one of only 300 companies in the nation and the only educational institution in Alabama listed as “America’s Best Small Employers 2023.”

“We believe that the foundation laid by Dr. Burnett’s administration creates a tremendous opportunity for an insightful leader with the right set of skills to expand the university’s influence exponentially,” Wilson said.

Key characteristics of the successful candidate will be one who is motivated and drawn to the external aspects of the presidency; exhibits exceptional business acumen; has a proven record of building beneficial partnerships with individuals, businesses and community; and is accustomed to innovative thinking and taking appropriate risks beyond traditional approaches to expand the university’s mission and influence.

The Presidential Search Committee

The UM Board of Trustees appointed a Presidential Search Committee to guide the process. Members are:

Fred Wilson, Chair, Presidential Search Committee and Member, UM Board of Trustees

Terry Harbin, Chair, UM Board of Trustees

Mike Tew, Member, UM Board of Trustees

Ron Moore, Member, UM Board of Trustees (alumnus)

Jamey Pruett, Member, UM Board of Trustees (alumnus)

Brynn Albretson, Member, UM Board of Trustees (alumna)

Kenny Harris, Member, UM Board of Trustees

Charity Wittner, Vice President for Student Affairs (alumna)

Dr. Kathy Dunning, Dean, Grace Pilot School of Business

Chase Alford, Teaching Pastor, Dayspring Baptist Church (alumnus)

Higher Education for a Higher Purpose

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered liberal arts and sciences university with a vision of “Higher Education for a Higher Purpose,” founded to honor God by equipping students for their future professions in an environment where they are known.

The motto “Know & Be Known” describes a close-knit campus culture of caring and mentoring that prepares students to “Know Yourself. Know your Calling. Be Known.” In a world where education often feels impersonal and disconnected, the University of Mobile offers transformative education, community spirit and a faith-based approach that transcends the ordinary. UM invites students to “Experience the Difference” and follow God’s calling for their lives in a Christ-centered academic community where they will

“Know & Be Known.”

The university has gained respect in the Mobile community, in the faith community in the state of Alabama, among peer institutions in the southern region and among families seeking this type of college experience.

About the University of Mobile

Located in Mobile, Alabama, on an 880+ acre campus just an hour from Gulf Coast beaches, the University of Mobile is a Christ-centered institution of liberal arts and sciences and professional programs integrating faith and learning to provide “Higher Education for a Higher Purpose.” More than 1,900 students from 34 states and 23 nations are enrolled in 75+ academic programs granting associate to doctoral degrees. Founded in 1961 by Alabama Baptists, the University of Mobile is affiliated with and supported by the Alabama Baptist State Convention.

Among the university’s distinctives are the College of Health Professions, located in recently renovated facilities that include the Center for Excellence in Healthcare Practice. The university offers the first and only Doctor of Nurse Anesthesia Practice in a four-state region and will graduate the first of three cohorts in Spring 2024. The nationally accredited Dr. Randy Craig Gross Anatomy Lab in the College of Arts & Sciences makes UM one of the few universities to provide undergraduate students with laboratory experiences using human cadavers. The School of Nursing attained a perfect 100% pass rate for BSN graduates taking the NCLEX national licensure exam during 2022 – the highest pass rate in Alabama. The School of Education has a well-earned reputation for producing quality educators, and business leaders across the southeast and beyond represent UM’s Grace Pilot School of Business.

The Alabama School of the Arts is an All-Steinway School widely recognized for its bachelor’s to doctoral programs in vocal and instrumental music, theatre, worship leadership and production technology. ASOTA ensembles travel worldwide to represent the university on mission and in schools and churches. One of the highlights of the year is the University of Mobile Christmas Spectacular, seen live by over 8,000 people and viewed worldwide by satellite.

NAIA athletics are an important part of campus life at the University of Mobile. Over 370 scholar-athletes participate in 21 varsity sports in a nationally competitive program that has captured 8 NAIA national championships and multiple Coach of the Year awards and Champions of Character honors.

An innovative 4-day academic week, employees committed to serving as mentors as well as educators and support personnel, and a culture of hospitality have resulted in the University of Mobile’s recognition by Forbes as one of only 300 of “America’s Best Small Employers 2023.” UM is the only educational institution in Alabama cited by Forbes.

For information about the University of Mobile, areas of study, admissions and more, visit umobile.edu, connect with UM on social media @univofmobile, or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.