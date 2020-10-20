University of Mobile Students and Local Community Gather in Worship

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile invited the local community to campus on Sunday, Oct. 18, to worship alongside students, faculty and staff for Campus and Community Night.

Locals and students enjoyed food trucks, great weather, performances from the Alabama School of the Arts and a message from Dauphin Way Baptist Church Senior Pastor, Dr. Blake Newsom. Social distancing and local mask ordnances were followed, as well as University of Mobile COVID-19 guidelines. For more information please visit umobile.edu/coronavirus.

This was the first time that ensembles from the Alabama School of the Arts have been able to perform together since the start of COVID-19.

“We’re so glad to be gathered together and be able to perform again,” said Jenna Goodwin, emcee for the event and chief director of production and administration at the University of Mobile.

Campus and Community Night was held on the Great Commission Lawn in front of Weaver Hall. Locals and students brought blankets and lawn chairs to gather on the lawn and enjoy time together.

“Seeing all the groups and hearing the great songs has been so fun. The weather is fantastic, and it’s been such a great family atmosphere. I love getting to see the kids running around and playing while we get to worship,” said April Burleson, a member of the Mobile community.

Dr. Newsom delivered a message followed by Ignite Worship to end the night.

For more information on the University of Mobile and to learn about future events, please visit umobile.edu.

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered liberal arts and sciences institution with a vision of higher education for a higher purpose, founded to honor God by equipping students for their future professions through rigorous academic preparation and spiritual transformation. Core values are: Christ-Centered, Academically-Focused, Student-Devoted and Distinctively-Driven. The university offers on-campus and online bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs. Founded in 1961, the University of Mobile is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention and is located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama on a campus of over 880 acres.

For more information about the University of Mobile, visit the website at www.umobile.edu or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.