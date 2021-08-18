University of Mobile Welcomes Inaugural Class of Alabama’s First Doctor of Nurse Anesthesia Practice Program

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile announced its inaugural class to the new School of Nurse Anesthesia’s Doctor of Nurse Anesthesia Practice program. This is the first and only DNAP program in a four-state region that includes Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana and Georgia.

The new School of Nurse Anesthesia will hold classes in a blended format, combining on-site and online learning. Graduates will be eligible to take the National Certification Examination required to become a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist.

The following students, also pictured above, began the 36-month doctoral degree program on August 16:

Front row from left are: Morgan Wieczorek, Meredith Perry, Alexandra Brock, Olivia Janyska, Anna Caroline Gaines

Middle Row: Alec Cunningham, Olivia Partin, Molly Lane, Tyler Downs

Back Row: Evan Brock, Joel Hicks, Heath McGrew

Leading the DNAP program as professor of nurse anesthesia and director of the new School of Nurse Anesthesia is Todd Hicks, DNP, CRNA. Most recently, Dr. Hicks served as an assistant professor and the associate pathway coordinator of the BSN-DNP Nurse Anesthesia Pathway at University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB).

In addition, Hicks is the Expert Clinical Sciences Lecturer for Valley Anesthesia Review, which is a nurse anesthesia board review course given multiple times per year across the country. In this role, he has assisted more than 1,000 nurse anesthesia graduates to prepare for the National Certification Examination (NCE).

Matthew Hunter Speeg, DNP, CRNA, joins UM as assistant professor and associate program director of the School of Nurse Anesthesia. Most recently he served as an adjunct assistant professor within the BSN-DNP Nurse Anesthesia Pathway at UAB while maintaining a clinical anesthesia practice at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Birmingham.

The university is accepting applications for the second cohort of students who will begin the program in August 2022. To learn more or apply for admission, visit umobile.edu/dnap. For more information, call Enrollment Services at 251.442.2222.

