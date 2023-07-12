University of Mobile Welcomes Super Summer Alabama!

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile welcomed over 275 high school students and 100 leaders from across the state for Super Summer Alabama 2023, a week-long leadership and discipleship camp of the Alabama Baptist State Board of Missions.

University of Mobile President Lonnie Burnett welcomed campers to UM, a Christ-centered university affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention.

“We are delighted to serve as the host for this week-long camp. Super Summer Alabama gives outstanding high school students a unique opportunity to spend a week focused on great Bible teaching, experience meaningful worship and build relationships with other students from across the state, while also experiencing campus life at the University of Mobile,” Burnett said.

University of Mobile students from the Alabama School of the Arts ensemble Ignite Worship have had the privilege of leading worship throughout the week, as well.

Super Summer Alabama was held July 10-14. The camp is designed for students who are leaders or potential leaders in their church youth groups who have a desire to learn, study and grow in their faith, said Denis Tanner, associate pastor of students and spiritual formation at Shades Crest Baptist Church in Hoover, Alabama.

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university with a vision of “Higher Education for a Higher Purpose,” founded to honor God by equipping students for their future professions in an environment where they are known.

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university offering on-campus and online associate’s, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs. Founded in 1961, the University of Mobile is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention and is located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama on a campus of over 880 acres.

For information about the University of Mobile, areas of study, admissions and more, visit umobile.edu, connect with UM on social media @univofmobile, or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.