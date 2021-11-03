University of Mobile White Coat Ceremony Marks Next Step for Family Nurse Practioner Students

MOBILE, Ala. – Students in the University of Mobile Master of Science in Nursing – Family Nurse Practitioner program celebrated a rite of passage in their health care career at a White Coat Ceremony on Oct. 28.

School of Nursing faculty presented students with white coats bearing the University of Mobile logo as family and friends gathered in Ram Hall on campus to celebrate the moment. WALA Fox10TV anchor Lenise Ligon gave the keynote address and congratulated students on reaching this milestone.

The 14 students completed their first semester in the program and will begin clinical rotations in the spring.

White Coat recipients are Wendy Clarke, Brooke Collier, Devan Cooper McCall, Ashley Haney, Denise Jones, Tiffany Lucas, Gerri Mack, Paula Matthews, Teresa Monroe, Reagan Owens, Vishva Patel, Jenilee Powell, Krysta Turner and Leah Williams.

“In the minds of patients and providers alike, the white coat has come to symbolize a higher standard – a pledge of excellent medical care, as well as an assurance to the patient that they are in good hands,” said Dr. Curtis Mathis, graduate chair of the School of Nursing.

The MSN-FNP program at the University of Mobile is a faith-based Family Nurse Practitioner program that prepares nurses at the master’s level as advanced practice nurses. The accelerated online program offers nurses a fast track to becoming Family Nurse Practitioners with a program that can be completed in just four semesters. UM’s online degree program includes three on-campus intensives, including orientation and one intensive each fall semester.

Applicants must have a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from a regionally accredited educational institution. A minimum of one year of clinical experience is preferred for applicants. First priority deadline for applications for fall semester 2022 is April 1, 2022. Apply at umobile.edu/apply.

For information on the University of Mobile Family Nurse Practitioner program or other programs in the School of Nursing, visit umobile.edu/nursing or call Enrollment Services at 251.442.2222.

