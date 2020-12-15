University of Mobile’s Popular ‘Christmas Spectacular’ to Air on TV

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile’s “Christmas Spectacular” was cancelled this year due to COVID-19, but the 2019 “Christmas Spectacular” will air on multiple TV channels.

“Christmas Spectacular” tells the story of Christmas through performances by the Alabama School of the Arts. The popular event consists of choirs, orchestras and ensembles performing a combination of classical and contemporary Christmas music. The event has been a tradition in Mobile for the past 20 years, bringing in thousands of visitors annually.

In addition to airing on television, the Alabama School of the Arts will premiere a “Best of Christmas Spectacular” program on Friday, Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. CST., featuring favored moments captured from the last decade. The premiere can be streamed at umobile.edu/Christmas or by visiting the Alabama School of the Arts’ YouTube channel.

“Christmas Spectacular” will be aired on the following TV stations:

Daystar: Wednesday, Dec. 23 at 11 a.m., 8 p.m., and 12 a.m. CST

WHBR, Pensacola: Monday, Dec. 21 at 9:30 p.m.; Thursday, Dec. 24 at 10:30 p.m. and Friday, Dec. 25 at 10 a.m.

Visit umobile.edu/Christmas for videos of Christmas Spectacular special performances over the years, and to order a DVD of the 2019 Christmas Spectacular. For more information, call the Alabama School of the Arts at 251.442.2383.

