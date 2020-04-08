University of Professor and Steinway Artist to Perform in Worldwide Virtual Concert

MOBILE, Ala. – University of Mobile professor and Steinway Artist Dr. Kadisha Onalbayeva will perform in the international “Outside In Online Festival” on April 11 at 2 p.m. CDT.

The concert supports classical music and Onalbayeva is among around 45 musicians from 28 different countries that will be performing.

The concert can be watched live at outsidein.onlinefestival on Facebook or outsidein.onlinefestival on Instagram.

Onalbayeva will open her segment of the concert with her original arrangement of “Amazing Grace.”

She will also perform works by Moss, Coleman, Sieg and Uzenbayeva.

The “Outside In Online Festival” organizers said their mission is to encourage people to stay home and stay safe.

“Considering the hard and unexpected times that are affecting us, it is crucial to remember the power of art and especially music in order to overcome stress and get the energy for the upcoming difficulties,” say festival organizers.

Onalabyeva is the director of piano studies and a professor of music in the Alabama School of the Arts at the University of Mobile.

