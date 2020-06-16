Voices of Mobile Announces Online Night of Worship Friday, June 19

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile vocal ensemble Voices of Mobile will present a live online Night of Worship on Facebook Live this Friday, June 19, at 7 p.m. on facebook.com/voicesofmobile.

Voices of Mobile is a versatile vocal ensemble of outstanding students from the Christian university’s Alabama School of the Arts. Voices of Mobile has performed at the White House and presents over 150 concerts each year across the United States and internationally, including at the university’s annual Christmas Spectacular.

Due to COVID-19, their spring touring schedule was cut short and the summer tour was canceled.

“For Voices, the touring year ended on a comma. This very special Night of Worship allows these students in the 17th year of Voices of Mobile the opportunity to sing together one last time, giving the year the exclamation point it deserves,” said Dr. Roger Breland, executive director of Voices of Mobile.

Voices Director Collin Clardy said, “Our prayer is that the songs these students hold near and dear to their hearts will touch the hearts of everyone who is able to join with us virtually. For some of the students, it is the final opportunity to sing songs which have been a staple of their college journey.”

The Night of Worship is a free event, and donations are being accepted to provide scholarships and offset travel expenses for the group. Those making a donation of $20 or more will receive three Voices of Mobile CDs.

Donations may be made at umobile.edu/voices.

For more information about Voices of Mobile, visit umobile.edu/voices, “like” the Facebook page at facebook.com/voicesofmobile, or call the Alabama School of the Arts at 251.442.2383.

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered liberal arts and sciences institution with a vision of higher education for a higher purpose, founded to honor God by equipping students for their future professions through rigorous academic preparation and spiritual transformation. Core values are: Christ-Centered, Academically-Focused, Student-Devoted and Distinctively-Driven. The university offers on-campus and online bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs. Founded in 1961, the University of Mobile is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention and is located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama on a campus of over 880 acres.

For more information about the University of Mobile, visit the website at www.umobile.edu or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.