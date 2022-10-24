MOBILE, Ala. – Want to visit the University of Mobile? Your next UM Day is on the horizon! Take a tour and get a feel for campus life on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. Sign up today to secure your spot. We can’t wait to meet you!

UM Days allow potential students to tour the campus, speak with professors, meet current students, work with financial aid and submit a free application. Prospective traditional undergraduate students who attend a UM Day can also receive a $2,000 scholarship when they enroll.

UM Days for the 2022–2023 academic year are:

November 18, 2022

February 10, 2023

March 24, 2023

To RSVP for Nov. 18 or other future dates, or to schedule a campus tour at another time, please visit umobile.edu/umday or call 251.442.2222.

