A Conversation with President Charles Smith

The University of Mobile began a new chapter on March 21, 2024, when the Board of Trustees elected Dr. Charles W. Smith Jr. as the 6th president of the Baptist university founded in 1961.

In this exclusive TorchLight interview, President Smith shares his observations about the university’s unique culture and his vision for the future.

From navigating the challenges facing Christian higher education to embracing new opportunities, UM’s new president offers insights into the leadership priorities that will shape UM’s path forward.

Q. As the new president of the University of

Mobile, you bring a fresh perspective to the institution. What have you observed about UM that those who have been part of the community for a long time might overlook?

Smith: One of the first things I noticed about the University of Mobile is its stunningly beautiful campus. It’s a reflection of the intentional care and pride this community takes in creating an inspiring environment for learning and discipleship. Beyond the physical beauty, I’ve been struck by the depth of commitment and relationships here — students, alumni, faculty and staff genuinely care for UM and one another. This isn’t just a university; it’s a community united by a shared commitment to multiplying Kingdom leaders for the glory of God and the good of the world. It’s truly the privilege of a lifetime to join and serve this community.

Q. How has your professional journey and faith shaped your path to becoming a university president, and why did the University of Mobile stand out as the place where you feel called to lead?

Smith: I’ve always wanted to live at the intersection of faith and formation. To serve at places that expose individuals to God’s beauty, wisdom and invitation to leverage the gifts He has given them to impact the world for Christ. That is why I was so excited to come serve at the University of Mobile. UM’s commitment to God’s Word, wisdom and mission has influenced generations of kingdom leaders and made a profound impact on the world. I’m honored to help continue this legacy into the future.

Q. What is your definition of leadership, and what are your leadership priorities as president of UM?

Smith: As a Christian, I believe leadership is fundamentally about stewardship and missional influence. It’s about following God’s call on our lives and being willing to take initiative for His glory and the good of the world. For me, that means leading with integrity and a commitment to be a good steward of all that God has entrusted to our care. Here at UM, it means reaffirming our longstanding commitment to God’s Word and wisdom, serving and building trust with our students, staff, and stakeholders, and inviting our entire community to leverage their time, talent, and treasure For Christ and His Kingdom. As we look into the future, we are excited to expand programs, grow enrollment, and support our students as they impact the world around us.

Q. What is your vision for the University of Mobile as it seeks to impact students, the community and the world in the years ahead?

Smith: Everything we do here at the University of Mobile can be summed up in five words: For Christ and His Kingdom. Indeed, this institution exists to “Multiply Kingdom Leaders for the Glory of God and the Good of the World.” To do that, we must continue to invest in the head, hands, and heart of every student at the University of Mobile. We want to be a place where great minds are challenged, gifted hands are strengthened, and all hearts are exposed to and inspired by God’s wisdom and Word. Not only would such an environment catalyze a new season of academic achievement and equip students for wherever God is calling them, it would also impact thousands for Christ. We are praying God would do even more than we ask or think for His Glory, our joy, and the good of the world.

Q. You have outlined 5 Core Commitments for the university as we look to the future. Briefly, what are they?

Smith: First and foremost is a winsome and sincere commitment to God’s Word, Wisdom & Mission.

We are committed to nurturing a Healthy Culture, with a healthy and hopeful community of staff, faculty and students. We are focused on Our Students, with a growing student body that is developing and leveraging their gifts for God’s glory and the good of the world. We must have a robust portfolio of Academic Programs & Activities with vibrant student life and athletic programs. Key to achieving all of these is a commitment to Financial Stewardship, with a financial model that supports our students, blesses our faculty and staff, and extends our ministry far into the future.

Q. What do you see as the biggest challenges facing Christian higher education today, and how will UM address them?

Smith: Higher education, like so many other industries, faces significant challenges including inflation, increasing government regulation, decreasing birth rates, and questions of affordability and value. These challenges are an invitation for universities to reimagine their work and restate the value of higher education and the foundational economic and societal role universities play in the world around us. I’m convinced these challenges are also opportunities in disguise; invitations to depend on the God who can do “more than we ask or think” (Eph 3:20). By God’s grace, the University of Mobile is in a good place. But to stay there, we need to remain faithful to our vision and values while continuing to adapt to the changing world around us.

Q. Looking ahead, what are the most significant opportunities you see for the University of Mobile to expand its influence and deepen its impact?

Smith: The University of Mobile has incredible opportunities to expand its influence through strategic partnerships, program innovation and campus development. We are exploring ways to strengthen ties with key partners and stakeholders, expand online and graduate offerings, and invest in facilities that enhance the student experience. Our goal is to equip more students to make a Kingdom impact. By embracing these opportunities, we can solidify UM’s reputation as a leader in Christian higher education and deepen our impact locally, nationally and globally.

Q. How can the UM community – students, faculty, staff, alumni and donors – pray for and support you as you lead the university into this next chapter?

Smith: I invite the UM community to pray for wisdom and discernment as our leadership team leads, for a unified vision and passion in this new season, and for God’s favor over our initiatives. Your prayers are invaluable as we seek to honor Him in all we do. Additionally, your support through The Great Commission Fund can help us continue equipping students for lives of service and leadership. Together, we can trust God to do immeasurably more than we could ever imagine and write a new chapter in UM’s story for His glory.

Meet the Smiths

Dr. Charles W. Smith Jr. stepped into the university’s top leadership post on May 6, 2024, upon Dr. Lonnie Burnett’s retirement after five years of distinguished service as UM’s 5th president. Burnett ’79 served over 20 years at his alma mater, rising through the ranks from adjunct professor to become president in 2019.

Here are a few fast facts about our new president and his family:

• Family: Charles and his wife, Ashley, are natives of Montgomery, Alabama. They have three daughters: Ellie, Annie and Susie.

• Education: Bachelor of Science in business administration, Mississippi College; Master of Divinity in theology, The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary; Doctor of Philosophy in organizational leadership, Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary.

• Before coming to the University of Mobile: Senior vice president of institutional relations and assistant professor of Christian leadership, Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary and Spurgeon College.