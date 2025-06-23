Faith, Family, & Baseball

Joe Espada’s workday begins with an afternoon meeting for Houston Astros players and staff, followed by a video review of their opponent.

“There’s a lot of coordination and collaboration that goes on prior to the first pitch, so it is imperative that I set a clear vision on how that day would look like. Right before our pre-game workout, I speak with the media to answer questions about that day’s game. Players take the field, do their warmups and take batting practice. Once game time approaches, I quickly meet with my staff to go over strategy. It’s a 162-game season, so you want to stay creative to keep players motivated and focused during that long journey. As manager, my job is to create a process that allows our players and staff to be in the best position to succeed.”

That process is working. In just his first year as manager, Joe led the Astros to the playoffs as American League (AL) West Champions.

The Rookie Years

Before Joe was named Houston Astros manager in November 2023, before he began his Major League Baseball coaching career with the Miami Marlins and then the New York Yankees, before he was drafted by the Oakland Athletics and played a decade in the minor leagues, he was a Mobile Ram.

A student-athlete from Puerto Rico, Joe made his mark on the UM Baseball program as a middle infielder. He was named a three-time Gulf Coast Athletic

Conference (GCAC) First-Team All-Conference selection and a two-time GCAC Baseball Player of the Year. Additionally, he was selected as an NAIA Baseball Second-Team All-American following the 1995 and 1996 seasons. During the 1996 season for the Rams, he hit a program-best .442 on the year with 13 home runs and 38 stolen bases. Following that same season, he was drafted by the Oakland Athletics in the second round as the 45th overall pick.

“God surrounded me with some amazing people during my years at UM. Coaches, teammates and faculty members who solemnly cared about making my experience one that I would cherish for the rest of my life.”

“But it all started with Coach Mike Jacobs. A man of unwavering faith. A man of Christ, whose sole mission was to make sure his players knew that God had a purpose for our lives and that integrity is a fundamental value that will shape our characters for the rest of our lives. It was not easy making the transition from Puerto Rico to Mobile, so learning the importance of surrounding ourselves with people who genuinely care about us was a lesson that I quickly learned at UM.”

A Team Commitment

The bonds formed during Joe’s time as an athlete and student were strong, and those connections have only strengthened and grown over the years.

In Fall 2019, Joe returned to Mike Jacobs Field for a reunion of former Rams Baseball teammates and a ceremony retiring his No. 6 jersey. In April 2024 he returned again to his alma mater and was inducted into the Hall of Fame Class of 2024 by the UM Athletic Department. He also was presented the Doctor of Humane Letters, an honorary degree recognizing his accomplishments and unwavering support of his alma mater.

The degree was announced during commencement on May 4, but Joe wasn’t able to be there to receive it. As over 300 new UM graduates received their diplomas, he was at Minute Maid Park (now Daikin Park) where the Astros were hosting the Seattle Mariners. A few weeks later, Voices of Mobile was on that same field in Houston, singing the National Anthem. It was the second time they performed at Joe’s request, and they are scheduled for a third appearance this May.

“My commitment to the university is endless. Giving back so others can experience and cherish the same opportunities that the university provided for me 25 years ago is something that I care deeply about. Extending my hand to help student athletes understand that through sports God reveals His plan and love for us. He did it with me and can do it for them. Watching the Voices of Mobile perform at Minute Maid Park is one of my favorite days of our season. It makes me proud, and it also shows the talent and the extraordinary people who attend our university.”

Joe notes he is the second person in his family with a doctorate – his wife, Pamela, earned a doctorate in pharmacy.

“I’m married to an amazing, loving, caring, supportive, strong woman. Pamela is the perfect role model for my two daughters, Eliana, 13, and Viviana, 9. When the university granted me this honor, I was humbled and grateful that both Pam and I can set an example for our daughters. My family is my source of strength and emotional support. Every single day I thank my Lord for giving me the opportunity to love and be loved by three amazing girls.”

Faith and Purpose

Joe’s family and faith are the sources of strength that hold him steady in the high-pressure world of Major League Baseball.

“There can’t be a testimony without a test. I’ve been tested and I love sharing my testimony. We must use our platforms to share the word and power of God. We are here to serve. Mark 10:45 says ‘For even the Son of Man came not to be served but to serve, and to give His life as a ransom for many.’ During victories and trials, God wants us to let the world know that He is in control and has equipped us to sustain and fight the enemy with peace and grace that only God can provide for us.”