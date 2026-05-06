University of Mobile School of Christian Studies Holds Annual Theta Alpha Kappa Induction

(Pictured from left: Camille Edgar, Ella Downing, Dalton Mathis, Brayden Deaton.)

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile School of Christian Studies held its annual Theta Alpha Kappa theological honor society induction ceremony, with the following students inducted: Brayden Deaton, Ella Downing, Camille Edgar, Dalton Mathis and Brooke Umanzor.

Previous inductees and graduating Theta Alpha Kappa members, Yonan Hanna and Bryant Story, received the Ministry Promise Award and the Academic Promise Award, respectively, at the ceremony held April 30.

William Givens, a gifted student linguist, received the Biblical Hebrew Award for the highest average in first-year Hebrew. He received the Biblical Greek award in 2025.

Two awards are given annually in honor of retired professor Dr. Cecil Ray Taylor and in memory of Dr. Dale Richard Younce, both former professors in the School of Christian Studies.

Yonan Hanna received the Taylor award as an outstanding student in World Missions. Hanna does summer ministry in Israel, has ministered to international students on campus and has been an ESL teacher for the last three years at the International Language School at Moffett Road Baptist Church.

Bryant Story received the Younce award for his work in Biblical studies. Story has led Theological Fellowship and dorm Bible studies on campus, preached regularly in community ministries in the Mobile area and earned the highest GPA within Bible & theology coursework.

The School of Christian Studies offers three undergraduate majors and two graduate level programs. SCST faculty recognized Christian Ministry area award winner Emma Owen and Theological Studies award winner Bryant Story for their outstanding academic and service achievements.

UM president Dr. Charles Smith cited Charles Spurgeon, a prominent 19th-century Baptist pastor and author, as he encouraged gathered students, family and friends. The ceremony concluded with prayer for each of the graduating seniors present.

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university pursuing excellence “For Christ & His Kingdom.” With a vision to “Multiply Kingdom Leaders for the Glory of God and the Good of the World,” the university honors God by equipping students for their future professions in an environment where they are known.

The university was founded in 1961 and is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention. Located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama, on a campus of over 880 acres, UM offers associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs. Learn more at umobile.edu/um- info and connect with UM on social media @univofmobile, or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.