Q&A With Assistant Professor of Nursing Taiye Ajayi

MOBILE, Ala. — Dr. Taiye Ajayi has built her career on connecting classroom knowledge to real-world patient care.

“I have always been passionate about teaching and nurturing the next generation of nurses, guiding them with my clinical knowledge, experience, and mentorship to help them grow into confident and compassionate professionals,” said Ajayi, assistant professor of nursing at the University of Mobile.

Ajayi teaches courses in the new online Post-Master APRN Certificate in Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner program in the School of Nursing at UM, where she prepares and guides students to grow into confident and skilled mental health nurse practitioners.

The graduate program allows current nurse practitioners to earn PMHNP certification in just three semesters, opening up opportunities for career advancement and remote and telehealth jobs following graduation. Applications are currently being accepted at umobile.edu/pmhnp

Q: What is your professional background?

A: I completed my master’s and doctoral degrees at the University of Alabama with advanced specializations in psychiatric mental health and family practice. I have experience across emergency services, inpatient and outpatient psychiatric settings, where I have had the opportunity to serve diverse patient populations with a wide range of mental health needs.

I maintain an active clinical practice as an advanced practice nurse, providing mental health services to individuals experiencing various psychiatric conditions. My clinical interests include child and adolescent mental health, with a focus on early intervention, family-centered care and promoting emotional well-being across developmental stages.

Prior to joining the University of Mobile, I spent several years teaching graduate nursing students at the University of Alabama, where I integrated academic knowledge with extensive clinical experience in diverse psychiatric and primary care settings.

By bridging theory and practice, I guide students in applying classroom concepts to real-world clinical settings, preparing them to become confident, compassionate and patient-centered advanced nursing professionals.

Q: Why should a prospective student choose to study in the nursing program at UM?

A: The graduate nursing programs at UM offer a uniquely supportive environment designed to help each student excel both professionally and personally. Our faculty are deeply committed to mentoring and guiding students at every step of their academic journey.

At UM, students are not just numbers but valued individuals whose growth, goals and well-being are the central focus. This creates a learning environment where students feel seen, supported and empowered to achieve their full potential.

The university’s focus on integrity, faith-based values and academic excellence resonates strongly with my own teaching philosophy, giving me a genuine sense of belonging and purpose. The highest calling we have is to embrace what God has called us to be, and there is no purpose higher than fulfilling that calling.

Q: What do you think are the most important skills or attributes for students to develop during their college years?

A: Time management, hard work and critical thinking are important qualities that help students succeed in their academic journeys. In nursing, especially at the graduate level, effective time management becomes particularly important because many students continue working while pursuing their studies, which requires them to balance professional responsibilities with academic demands.

At UM, our faculty are intentional about helping our nursing students develop these essential skills through a thoughtful blend of structured coursework and supportive learning experiences. Students are guided to plan, organize and prioritize their assignments, projects and deadlines, which helps strengthen their time management abilities.

Q: What do you believe sets UM apart from other institutions?

A: At UM, your journey can begin with an ADN or BSN and continue seamlessly through master’s programs and all the way to the doctoral level — allowing you to start here and grow your calling in nursing from undergraduate preparation to advanced clinical leadership.

The nursing faculty are highly dedicated to helping students succeed. I have been fortunate to work alongside colleagues who are collaborative, encouraging and invested in student growth. We remind our students that each of us is uniquely gifted and called to serve in different ways.

Through our teaching and guidance, we encourage them to recognize their own strengths, live with intention and use their education not just for personal success, but to positively impact the world around them.

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university pursuing excellence “For Christ & His Kingdom.” With a vision to “Multiply Kingdom Leaders for the Glory of God and the Good of the World,” the university honors God by equipping students for their future professions in an environment where they are known.

The university was founded in 1961 and is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention. Located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama, on a campus of over 880 acres, UM offers associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs. Learn more at umobile.edu/um-info and connect with UM on social media @univofmobile, or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.