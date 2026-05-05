University of Mobile Presents Faculty and Staff Awards at Spring Luncheon, Celebrates Year of Accomplishments

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile honored faculty and staff with prestigious awards during the annual faculty-staff spring luncheon May 5. The university also announced years-of-service awards, promotions, retirements and special Rammy Awards honoring employees of the Christian university.

President Charles Smith celebrated the accomplishments of the past year and noted various future plans and initiatives.

“Two years ago, we humbly reasserted our founding vision to be one of the strongest Christian universities in America,” said Smith. “Of course, that doesn’t mean we have the largest enrollment or tallest buildings. Far more important, it means we live up to who we say we are, existing for Christ and His Kingdom in the classroom, on the court, across campus and beyond.”

The spring luncheon is one of the final university events before graduation on Saturday, May 9. More than 300 graduates and their families will join the celebration beginning at 9 a.m. on the Dr. Fred and Sue Lackey Great Commission Lawn.

Megginson Awards

The University of Mobile Megginson Awards recognize outstanding contributions to the university in the areas of teaching, research and service. Recipients are chosen by committees of peers from among nominations sent by students, faculty and staff. Recipients are honored for their character, ethics, accomplishments and contributions to the university.

The 2026 William A. Megginson Teacher Award was presented to Dr. Megan Harper, assistant professor of kinesiology in the School of Health and Sports Science.

This award is presented to a faculty member for outstanding service in the classroom and with students.

Since joining the University of Mobile as a full-time faculty member in 2019, Harper has distinguished herself as being exceptionally committed to providing relevant instruction and authentic assessments for her students.

Detailed and time-consuming design of simulations is her strong suit. She goes to great lengths to ensure realistic learning opportunities, occasionally serving as a standardized patient herself.

Not only does she make learning challenging, but she also makes sure her students understand that there is room for inquiry and even for mistakes as they master the skills and knowledge of their discipline. As one student puts it, “She creates a learning environment where it’s okay to ask questions and not have everything figured out yet. We’re not just learning the material, we preparing to actually apply it.”

When not teaching her students, the Harper can often be found teaching staff and faculty as she regularly offers first-aid and CPR training.

The 2026 Emma Frances Megginson Service Award was presented to Rachel Croom, senior director for Student Success.

This award is presented to a faculty or staff member who best represents the ideals of the university to the community, exhibits excellence in promoting the philosophy of the University of Mobile by being identifiably Christian, exhibits excellence in service to the university and contributing to campus and community life by performing services over and above the call of duty.

Croom integrates her faith into every element of her work, truly considering each student as a precious child of God with unique gifts and needs. She works well beyond regular work hours, seeking avenues to help students succeeds, especially when they are facing challenges and obstacles that can seem overwhelming.

Every student who comes under her influence is treated with dignity and respect. She consistently holds them accountable while bringing all aspects of the university to bear to support then practically, spiritually and academically.

Faculty Engagement Award

The university’s Faculty Engagement Award is presented each year to the faculty member who best demonstrates excellence in student engagement both inside and outside of the classroom.

The 2026 Faculty Engagement Award was presented to Dr. Tiffany Wilson, assistant professor of education.

Wilson joined the university in 2024. In the short time she has served at UM, she has won the hearts of her students who share that, in addition to modeling who they want to be in their profession, she goes to extraordinary lengths to connect with them – over coffee, at athletic events, and event taking time to talk with them by phone as she drives to and from work.

She regularly prays for and with her students, encouraging them both as learners and as Christians.

One student writes, “Her presence in the spaces of sporting events and other campus activities communicates that we matter to her not just as students, but as brothers and sisters in Christ. Because of her, as we are studying to become teachers, we can learn to think through real-life situations how we can love, lead and serve students and parents in the same way she does.”

From left to right: Dr. Tiffany Wilson, Dr. Megan Harper, and Rachel Croom

University Medallion Recipients

Faculty receiving university medallions marking their promotions to the faculty rank of professors are:

Robert Olsen, professor of historical theology, School of Christian Studies

professor of historical theology, School of Christian Studies Rusty Roberts, professor of accounting, Grace Pilot School of Business

professor of accounting, Grace Pilot School of Business Jay T. Robertson, professor of systematic theology, School of Christian Studies

Additional Faculty Promotions

Promoted to associate professor are:

Jessica Garner, associate professor of nursing, School of Nursing and dean of the College of Health Professions

associate professor of nursing, School of Nursing and dean of the College of Health Professions Andrew Goodwin, associate professor of music, Alabama School of the Arts

associate professor of music, Alabama School of the Arts Kendra Strenth, associate professor of nursing, School of Nursing

Promoted to assistant professor is:

Beverly Collier, assistant professor of nursing, School of Nursing

Faculty Achievements

Faculty completing doctorates are:

Beverly Collier, Doctor of Nursing Practice

Doctor of Nursing Practice Tammy Brown, Doctor of Nursing Practice

Doctor of Nursing Practice Alexandra Trosper, Doctor of Musical Arts in Vocal Performance

Faculty Council Officers

Faculty Council officers were recognized. They are:

President – Dr. Megan Harper, assistant professor of kinesiology, coordinator of clinical education in the Master of Athletic Training program, School of Health and Sports Science, Celia Wallace College of Health Professions

assistant professor of kinesiology, coordinator of clinical education in the Master of Athletic Training program, School of Health and Sports Science, Celia Wallace College of Health Professions Vice President – Megan Cary , associate professor of graphic arts, College of Arts & Sciences

, associate professor of graphic arts, College of Arts & Sciences Secretary – Dr. Wanda Jones, associate professor of chemistry, College of Arts & Sciences

Core Values Rammy Awards

President Smith presented five special “Core Value Rammy Awards” recognizing faculty and staff who embody the core values that make the university distinctive.

The Great Commission Award honors a person who faithfully mentors and disciples others, investing in multiplying Kingdom leaders for the glory of God and the good of the world. The award was presented to Amber Campbell, assistant women’s volleyball coach.

The Hungry Heart Award reflects a person who is passionate, self-motivated and innovative in their work with a relentless dedication to progress and growth. The award was presented to Rose Oman, payroll accountant.

The Humble Spirit Award goes to an employee who is team-oriented and serves others with grace and humility. The award was presented to April Nicholson, financial aid coordinator.

The Smart Moves Award recognizes someone who builds bridges and skillfully balances people and projects. The award was presented to Lance Nicholson, director of facilities operations.

The Happy & Hopeful Award celebrates a person who is joyful, encouraging, and maintains optimism even in challenges. The award was presented to Rhiannon Clark, enrollment counselor.

Recruiter of the Year Award

The university recognized the Recruiter of the Year, men’s and women’s cross country/track and field Head Coach Leith Rawson.

Retirement Recognitions

The university recognized retiring employees and noted years of service.

Kathy Dean – 33 years

33 years Kathy Dunning – 32 years

32 years Nancy Gautier – 29 years

29 years Cindy Godwin – 24 years

Years of Service Awards

Service awards were presented to faculty and staff for years of service. Employees are honored at five-year marks.

40 Years – Carol Camp

– Carol Camp 35 Years – Rebecca Rocker

– Rebecca Rocker 30 Years – Juanita Porter

– Juanita Porter 25 Years – Curtis O’Cain, Donna Ramer, Dr. Melissa Thomas, Dr. Doug Wilson, Dr. Sarah Witherspoon

– Curtis O’Cain, Donna Ramer, Dr. Melissa Thomas, Dr. Doug Wilson, Dr. Sarah Witherspoon 20 Years – Charity Wittner, Bernadette Yates

– Charity Wittner, Bernadette Yates 15 Years – Kim Setser

– Kim Setser 10 Years – Dr. Glenn Hollingsworth, Dr. Salomon Itza, Aprie James, Dr. Ashley Milner, Shaneka Thomas, Jaraven Todd

– Dr. Glenn Hollingsworth, Dr. Salomon Itza, Aprie James, Dr. Ashley Milner, Shaneka Thomas, Jaraven Todd 5 Years – Jared Baria, Beverly Collier, Tracy Cooper, Kyle Friday, Kyle Huxen, Dr. Ashley Lindsey, Susan Ling, Dr. Matthew Speeg, Howard Smith, Noah Walters

The luncheon concluded with the university’s annual Rammy Awards, a lighthearted awards ceremony celebrating faculty and staff in a variety of areas.

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university pursuing excellence “For Christ & His Kingdom.” With a vision to “Multiply Kingdom Leaders for the Glory of God and the Good of the World,” the university honors God by equipping students for their future professions in an environment where they are known.

The university was founded in 1961 and is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention. Located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama, on a campus of over 880 acres, UM offers associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs. Learn more at umobile.edu/um- info and connect with UM on social media @univofmobile, or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.