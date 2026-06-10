University of Mobile Names Jared Hanson Head Coach for Competitive Cheer, Game Day Squad

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile has named Jared Hanson as the new head coach of the Baptist university’s competitive cheer and game day squad. Hanson brings a wealth of experience to the position, having coached competitive cheer for over 13 years.

He joins the UM coaching staff from Spring Hill College, where he served as head coach since April 2025. His team was the regional champion in 2024 and a bronze medalist in the All Star World Championship in 2024 and 2025. In 2016, Hanson led Cullman High School to an AHSAA 6A State Championship. In the years following, he has spent time as a choreographer, cheer judge, tumbling director and gym director. Additionally, he has helped coach all-star cheer with local gyms in the Saraland area.

Prior to coaching, Hanson spent two years at Shorter University where he was part of a Hawks team that finished runner-up in the 2011 NCA Collegiate Championships. The following year, he was named an NCA Collegiate All-American as the Hawks finished as NCA Collegiate National Champions.

Passion for Developing Student-Athletes

University of Mobile President Charles Smith said Hanson brings the right combination of experience, leadership and Christ-centered character to the role.

“We are excited to welcome Jared Hanson to the University of Mobile family,” Smith said. “His passion for developing student-athletes, commitment to excellence and desire to invest in the lives of young people make him an outstanding fit for our mission. We look forward to seeing him lead our cheer program as we continue to multiply Kingdom leaders for the glory of God and the good of the world.”

Tim Adams, vice president for student development and collegiate athletics, said Hanson’s passion for student development, commitment to competitive excellence, and enthusiasm for building strong team culture made him a clear fit for UM.

“Jared stood out in our search for a head coach due to his strong background in athlete development, and team culture building and leadership. Also, Jared’s experience coaching both aspects of stunts and tumbling will help our competitive cheer program excel. I am thrilled to have Jared join the UM Athletic Department, and I know Jared is eager to invest in our athletes,” Adams said.

UM Competitive Cheer & Game Day Squad

As head coach for the competitive cheer team and game day squad, Hanson will oversee the choreography, practices and performances of the teams as they compete at meets and cheer on the Rams at home games. Also, he will be responsible for creating and maintaining an environment that embraces and promotes Christlikeness in all areas of life.

Hanson takes over a Mobile competitive cheer program that finished no lower than 4th in any competition this past season, while also reaching a season-high score of 90.30 during the SSAC Round Up #2 on March 6. The Rams finished 4th overall at the SSAC Conference Championships with a score of 89.62 and are in search of their first SSAC Championship since the 2023 season.

The game day squad at the University of Mobile is responsible for helping create a positive and enthusiastic environment during home basketball games. The team performs and leads the home crowd in cheers and helps foster school spirit while representing the university with excellence and Christ-centered character.

Investing in Student-Athletes

Hanson said he is honored to join the University of Mobile and looks forward to investing in students both on and off the mat.

“From day one, the administration and staff have welcomed me with open arms, and I am grateful for the opportunity to be part of such an outstanding university and community,” Hanson said. “Coaching at this level has been a longtime goal of mine, and I look forward to bringing my experience, passion, and commitment to the student-athletes on campus.”

His mission, Hanson said, is to help create an environment where athletes can thrive both on and off the mat.

“Success is about more than performances and results. It’s about developing character, building confidence, and preparing young people for life beyond athletics. The well-being and personal growth of our athletes will always be a top priority,” he said.

“I am truly blessed to begin this new chapter and can’t wait to get to work with the talented athletes at the University of Mobile. The future is bright, and I’m excited for what’s ahead.”

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university pursuing excellence “For the Kingdom. To the World.” With a vision to multiply Kingdom leaders for the glory of God and the good of the world, the university equips students through Christ-centered learning and community to pursue God’s calling with courage, purpose and Kingdom impact.