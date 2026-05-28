University of Mobile, Mobile Infirmary Launch Nursing Apprenticeship Program Offering Debt-Free Pathway to Nursing Careers

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile has launched a new Nursing Apprenticeship Program in partnership with Mobile Infirmary, creating a unique opportunity for students to earn their nursing degree with full financial support, paid clinical experience and direct employment with Mobile Infirmary.

The innovative program provides students in the Associate Degree in Nursing program at the Baptist university with a debt-free pathway to a nursing career while earning valuable real-world experience in a healthcare setting.

Students selected for the apprenticeship program will receive full financial support for tuition, fees, textbooks, uniforms and other educational expenses after FAFSA, grants and scholarships are applied. Apprentices also will be employed by Mobile Infirmary, receiving employee benefits, paid holidays and compensation for clinical hours, including specialty rotations at outside healthcare facilities.

Investing in the Next Generation of Nurses

“This partnership reflects the University of Mobile’s commitment to preparing students to serve with excellence for the glory of God and the good of the world,” said Dr. Charles Smith, president of the University of Mobile. “Through this innovative apprenticeship program, students will gain hands-on experience, graduate with less financial burden and be equipped to make a meaningful impact.

Stefanie Willis-Turner, director of nursing school partnership and programs for Mobile Infirmary/Infirmary Health, said, “Mobile Infirmary is proud to partner with the University of Mobile to invest in the next generation of nurses. This apprenticeship program creates a direct pathway for students to gain valuable clinical experience while helping address the growing need for skilled and compassionate healthcare professionals in our region.”

Apply Now for Fall Semester 2026

The apprenticeship program begins with the Fall 2026 Associate Degree in Nursing (ADN) cohort in the University of Mobile School of Nursing. Applications are being accepted now at umobile.edu/apply.

Students become eligible to apply for the apprenticeship program after successfully completing their first semester in the ADN program and developing foundational nursing skills. Admission to the apprenticeship is competitive and involves a joint selection process between the University of Mobile and Mobile Infirmary.

An Incredible Opportunity

Dr. Jason Lee, provost and vice president for academic administration at UM, said the Nursing Apprenticeship Program “creates an incredible opportunity for students who feel called to serve through nursing.”

Additional benefits of the apprenticeship program include:

Paid clinical experiences, including specialty rotations

Individualized mentorship during clinical training

Employer-covered Alabama Board of Nursing apprenticeship permit fee

Opportunities for continued employment following graduation and NCLEX completion

To complete the apprenticeship and earn credentials, students must graduate from the University of Mobile Associate Degree Nursing program, demonstrate proficiency in required competencies and pass the NCLEX licensure exam.

Christ-Centered Nursing Education

“This truly is a one-of-a-kind opportunity for students ready to invest in their future and serve others through healthcare,” said Dr. Sarah Barnes-Witherspoon, dean of the UM School of Nursing. “We are excited to help students launch meaningful careers while making a Christ-centered nursing education more accessible than ever.”

To start the path to a career in healthcare, apply now for the Fall 2026 ADN program at umobile.edu/apply.

For more information about the Associate Degree in Nursing program or the Nursing Apprenticeship Program, contact Barnes-Witherspoon at switherspoon@umobile.edu or 251.442.2445, or visit the University of Mobile website at umobile.edu/nursing.

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university pursuing excellence “For Christ & His Kingdom.” With a vision to “Multiply Kingdom Leaders for the Glory of God and the Good of the World,” the university honors God by equipping students for their future professions in an environment where they are known.

The university was founded in 1961 and is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention. Located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama, on a campus of over 880 acres, UM offers associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs. Learn more at umobile.edu/um- info and connect with UM on social media @univofmobile, or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.