University of Mobile Unveils Updated Brand Identity for a New Generation of Kingdom Leaders

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile has unveiled a refreshed brand featuring a new institutional tagline – “For the Kingdom. To the World.” – and student-focused campaign theme, “Designed for More,” along with updated logos and visual elements.

University leaders say the refreshed brand reinforces the Baptist university’s commitment to Christ-centered learning and spiritual formation while preparing students for lives of purpose, leadership and service through the integration of faith and academics.

“The University of Mobile is not changing who we are – we are clarifying and amplifying who we have always been and strengthening how we communicate our mission for the future,” said University of Mobile President Charles Smith. “At our core, we exist to multiply Kingdom leaders for the glory of God and the good of the world. This refreshed brand helps us communicate that mission with clarity, consistency and purpose.”

Smith said the update reflects the university’s identity as “a Christ-centered academic community propelled by the gospel” and its commitment to recruiting, educating, discipling and deploying the next generation of Kingdom leaders.

“We believe students are designed by God for more than ordinary lives,” Smith said. “They are created with purpose, gifted for leadership and called to make an impact for the glory of God and the good of the world. Through the University of Mobile experience, we want students to discover that calling and be prepared to live it out wherever God leads them.”

‘Designed for More’

The university’s new campaign theme, “Designed for More,” speaks directly to students searching for purpose, meaning and calling.

Rooted in the belief that every person is intentionally created by God, the campaign emphasizes that students are designed for more than ordinary lives — they are designed to grow, lead, serve and make an impact through Christ-centered learning and community.

University leaders say the campaign reflects the heart of the University of Mobile experience: helping students become all they are designed to be so they can pursue all they are meant to do.

‘For the Kingdom. To the World.’

The university’s new institutional tagline, “For the Kingdom. To the World.,” reflects UM’s commitment to preparing graduates who will use their professions, gifts and influence to advance God’s Kingdom wherever He calls them.

The phrase reinforces the university’s longstanding emphasis on the Great Commission and sending graduates into the world grounded in truth, equipped through Christ-centered learning, and prepared to serve with conviction and purpose.

University leaders say the refreshed brand identity reflects the distinctives that have long defined the University of Mobile experience: the integration of faith and academics, a relational campus community where students are personally known, a beautiful campus environment that feels like home, and a Great Commission focus that prepares graduates to impact the world for Christ.

Updated Visual Identity

The updated visual identity includes a refreshed logo system and redesigned presidential seal that modernize the university’s brand while preserving key elements of its heritage. One of the most significant visual updates in the new logo is the introduction of a shield behind the torch, replacing the previous circular mark and reinforcing themes of heritage, strength and the university’s calling to develop Kingdom leaders for the future. The torch, flame and cross in the torch handle represent truth, knowledge and Jesus Christ as the light that UM graduates will carry into the world.

Each element of the presidential seal has meaning:

Three Circles : Represent the Trinity – Father, Son and Holy Spirit

: Represent the Trinity – Father, Son and Holy Spirit Shield : Represents faith, strength and purpose. Reflects the university’s mission to prepare students spiritually, intellectually and professionally to impact the world for Christ.

: Represents faith, strength and purpose. Reflects the university’s mission to prepare students spiritually, intellectually and professionally to impact the world for Christ. Torch, Flame and Cross: Represent truth and knowledge. Also symbolize Jesus Christ as Light of the World, God as the Source of Wisdom, and the light of Christ that UM graduates will carry into the world.

Stars : Represent God’s guidance and man’s aspiration.

: Represent God’s guidance and man’s aspiration. Oak Laurel: Represents the spirit of collaboration, partnership and community. Symbolizes a strong foundation, continued growth and serves as a reminder of the oaks of Mobile, Alabama, and the historic Eichold Oaks on campus. The leaves are specifically drawn to represent the Live Oak variety of oak trees on campus.

Proverbs 9:10 is the foundational scripture for the university: “The fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom, and knowledge of the Holy One is understanding.”

is the foundational scripture for the university: “The fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom, and knowledge of the Holy One is understanding.” For the Kingdom. To the World. Reflects the Great Commission calling of the University of Mobile to develop graduates who are ground in truth, driven by purpose and sent out to make an eternal impact for the glory of God and the good of the world.

Reflects the Great Commission calling of the University of Mobile to develop graduates who are ground in truth, driven by purpose and sent out to make an eternal impact for the glory of God and the good of the world. 1961: Indicates the year University of Mobile was founded.

Additional updates include:

Refreshed logo system optimized for digital and print applications

Updated typography that improves clarity, consistency and accessibility

A refined color palette that enhances visual unity across platforms

Design elements that reinforce the university’s Christ-centered identity and Great Commission focus

Visual continuity with longstanding UM symbolism while presenting a more modern, unified brand system

Strategic Branding Partnership

The refreshed brand was developed in partnership with 5° Branding, a higher education branding agency that specializes in helping colleges and universities clarify their identity, strengthen enrollment messaging and communicate their distinctives with authenticity. The process included extensive research, stakeholder interviews and collaboration with students, faculty, staff, alumni and university leadership.

“The work through this process helped us identify the clearest and most authentic ways to communicate who we are and what makes the University of Mobile distinct,” Smith said. “This reaffirmed our mission and sharpened our focus as we prepare the next generation of Kingdom leaders.”

Updated Brand Rollout

The updated branding, tagline and student campaign will be rolling out across university communications, digital platforms, advertising, admissions materials, campus signage, merchandise and social media channels throughout the coming months.

University leaders say the refreshed brand positions the institution to connect more effectively with future generations of students seeking a Christ-centered college experience grounded in truth, purpose and community.

As the University of Mobile continues to prepare graduates to influence their communities, professions and churches, leaders say the updated brand reflects a university committed to helping students live out God’s calling with courage, conviction and purpose — for the Kingdom and to the world.

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university pursuing excellence “For the Kingdom. To the World.” With a vision to multiply Kingdom leaders for the glory of God and the good of the world, the university equips students through Christ-centered learning and community to pursue God’s calling with courage, purpose and Kingdom impact.

The university was founded in 1961 and is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention. Located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama, on a campus of over 880 acres, UM offers associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs. Learn more at umobile.edu/um- info and connect with UM on social media @univofmobile, or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.