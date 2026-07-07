Church Spotlight – First Baptist Church

“I love how UM’s mission dovetails so well with the mission of the local church. That’s how it should be.” – Mat Alexander ’08

A Church Rooted in Community

Located in the heart of downtown Gadsden, First Baptist Church Gadsden is a historic, multigenerational congregation with a legacy of faithfulness and service. While its history runs deep, its focus remains firmly on meeting present needs and sharing the Gospel both locally and globally.

At the core of the church’s ministry is a simple yet powerful calling: to proclaim Christ and love others well.“First and foremost, our desire is to see the Gospel proclaimed in Gadsden and beyond,” Senior Pastor Mat Alexander explains. “Because of our love for Christ and His Gospel, we also love our neighbors through ministries like a free dental clinic and feeding the less fortunate.”

Meeting Needs Through Ministry

One of the most unique and impactful ministries of FBC Gadsden is its long-standing free dental clinic. What began decades ago with just two dentists in the congregation has grown into a sustained outreach now supported by a new generation of dental professionals within the church.

Each month, individuals in need receive free dental extractions – services coordinated through the church and provided at a nearby dental office. The church also serves as a hub for food distribution in downtown Gadsden. Through partnerships with local businesses, members provide:

Weekend backpacks filled with food for elementary students on free or reduced lunch programs

Holiday meals for approximately 150 families each year

Beyond local efforts, FBC Gadsden extends its reach internationally through a partnership with a Baptist dental mission in Honduras. Church members travel annually to provide dental care, lead Vacation Bible Schools and support ongoing ministry efforts.

“We want to support the God-given gifts of the people in our congregation. It’s part of our culture. We want to empower and support those who have a heart for these mission opportunities,” says Alexander.

Mat Alexander ’08, Senior Pastor

A graduate of the University of Mobile, Mat Alexander earned a Bachelor of Arts in Christian Studies and Humanities before completing his Master of Divinity at The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in 2013. His ministry journey began shortly after graduation, serving as college pastor at Dauphin Way Baptist Church in Mobile from 2008-2009, followed by his role as pastor at Sunnyside Baptist Church in Shepherdsville, Kentucky, from 2010-2012.

Since 2012, Alexander has served as senior pastor of First Baptist Church Gadsden, leading with a deep commitment to both Gospel proclamation and community engagement.

Reflecting on his time at UM, Alexander credits his double major for shaping his ministry.

“Being exposed to theology and humanities gave me the ability to think more deeply early on,” he says. “Campus Ministries provided opportunities to lead, and the emphasis on involvement in the local church helped foster my call to serve.

“I was blessed to have great friends, excellent professors and meaningful church experiences while at UM. Those still impact my ministry every day. I am very thankful for UM.”

A Strong Connection

First Baptist Church Gadsden continues to reflect a meaningful partnership with the University of Mobile through its support of leadership and the cooperative program.

– Mat Alexander ’08 – Senior Pastor

– Woodie Turner ’02 – Associate Pastor