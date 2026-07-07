Registration Open Through July 13 for Super Summer Alabama, a Week of Faith, Discipleship and Fun at University of Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. – What if one week could strengthen a student’s faith, deepen their understanding of Scripture and build friendships that last long after summer ends?

That’s the opportunity awaiting middle school and high school students at Super Summer Alabama, July 13-17 at the University of Mobile. Registration remains open through July 13, giving churches and families time to be part of a week centered on biblical teaching, worship, discipleship and fun. Details and registration are at supersummer.alstudents.org.

Super Summer Alabama is sponsored by Alabama Baptist Students, the student ministry arm of the Alabama Baptist State Board of Missions. Hosted on the University of Mobile campus in partnership with Alabama Baptist Students, Super Summer is a discipleship camp designed to help students grow deeper in their relationship with Christ through biblical teaching, worship, small-group Bible study, missions and recreation.

Intentional Discipleship, Worship & Community

The annual camp brings together students, college leaders and church volunteers from across the state for five days of intentional discipleship, worship and community. Nearly 400 students, adult leaders and volunteers are already registered, and organizers expect attendance to exceed 400 participants.

This year’s theme, “That You May Know,” is based on 1 John 5:13 and focuses on the assurance of salvation. Camp pastor Cody Hale will preach through the book of 1 John each evening, encouraging students to develop a deeper understanding of God’s Word and greater confidence in their faith.

Church Youth Groups Invited

This year also marks a renewed emphasis for Super Summer as organizers shift the camp’s focus from leadership training to discipleship for all students. The goal is to encourage churches to bring their entire youth groups, creating opportunities for more students to grow in biblical knowledge, theological understanding and spiritual maturity together.

“Our desire is for every student to know they are invited to grow deeper in their walk with Christ,” said Josh Meadows, director of Alabama Baptist Students. “By focusing on discipleship, we’re encouraging churches to bring their entire youth groups, not just a select few.

“Super Summer gives students the opportunity to spend a week in God’s Word, build lasting relationships and develop a stronger theological foundation that will serve them long after camp ends.”

University of Mobile ‘Honored to Serve Churches’

University of Mobile President Charles Smith said it is a joy to welcome students from across Alabama to the University of Mobile for a week that can have an eternal impact.

“We are grateful for our partnership with Alabama Baptist Students and the opportunity to provide a Christ-centered environment where young people can grow in their faith, discover God’s truth and be equipped to live out their calling. We are honored to serve churches as they invest in the next generation of Kingdom leaders,” President Smith said.

Worship throughout the week will be led by the UM Worship Collective, the University of Mobile’s contemporary worship ensemble made up of student musicians, vocalists and production team members. The group regularly leads worship in churches and events across the Southeast, giving Super Summer campers the opportunity to worship alongside college students who are preparing for ministry and service.

In addition to worship services, Bible study and small-group discipleship, students will enjoy recreation and new opportunities to connect with one another. For the first time, Sports Crusaders will host an esports tournament during afternoon free time.

Missions Opportunity to Senegal

Students will also participate in a missions emphasis supporting International Mission Board missionaries serving in Dakar, Senegal. For the third consecutive year, Super Summer’s missions offering will help strengthen ministry in the West African city through Alabama Baptist Students’ ongoing partnership with missionaries serving there.

The Alabama Baptist Students organization has already sent two mission teams to Senegal and will be seeking volunteers during Super Summer Alabama camp for a mission trip next summer. During that summer mission experience, students will engage people in the poorest area of Dakar through building relationships, telling Bible stories and sharing their testimonies.

Register Now for Super Summer Alabama

Registration for this year’s Super Summer Alabama camp at the University of Mobile remains open through July 13. Churches and families interested in learning more or registering can visit supersummer.alstudents.org.

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university pursuing excellence “For the Kingdom. To the World.” With a vision to multiply Kingdom leaders for the glory of God and the good of the world, the university equips students through Christ-centered learning and community to pursue God’s calling with courage, purpose and Kingdom impact.

The university was founded in 1961 and is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention. Located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama, on a campus of over 880 acres, UM offers associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs. Learn more at umobile.edu/um- info and connect with UM on social media @univofmobile, or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.