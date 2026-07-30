University of Mobile announces UM Day Campus Visit Dates for 2026-2027

MOBILE, Ala. – Before choosing a college, students want to know one important thing: Will they belong?

The University of Mobile invites high school and transfer students and their families to experience UM Day and discover a Christ-centered community where they are known, designed for more and ready for wherever God sends them.

Registration is now open for UM Days scheduled during 2026-2027. Reserve your spot for any of these upcoming UM Days:

September 24, 2026

October 12, 2026

November 19, 2026

February 4, 2027

March 22, 2027

RSVP today at umobile.edu/umday-info or call 251.442.2222.

Earn a $2,000 Visit Day Scholarship

Now is the perfect time to plan your visit and take the next step toward discovering your calling at a university that exists For the Kingdom. To the World.

Students who attend a UM Day, apply and enroll are eligible for a $2,000 Visit Scholarship for new traditional undergraduate students.

Why RSVP Now?

When you RSVP, you unlock exclusive opportunities and special perks that make your visit even more rewarding.

Apply for Free at UM Day

at UM Day Free UM Day T-shirt for students who apply for admission at UM Day

for students who apply for admission at UM Day Free UM sweatshirt for students who make their enrollment down payment

for students who make their enrollment down payment $2,000 Visit Scholarship for new traditional undergraduate students who visit, apply and enroll

What Happens at UM Day?

Each UM Day begins with check-in at 8:30 a.m. at Bedsole Commons on the University of Mobile campus, 5735 College Pkwy., Mobile, Alabama, 36613.

On your visit, you’ll:

Tour our beautiful 880‑acre campus and see why our dorms are ranked #1 in Alabama on a campus ranked #1 for safety.

Meet professors and current students who will inspire you.

Learn how affordable a private Christian university can be.

Apply for free — and take the first step toward your future.

Schedule a Private Visit

If you can’t make a UM Day, private tours are available year-round. You can still qualify for the $2,000 Visit Scholarship when you visit, apply and enroll.

Schedule a visit at umobile.edu/visit or call 251.442.2222.

Whether you’re just beginning your college search or ready to take the next step, we can’t wait to welcome you to campus and help you discover what it means to be designed for more.

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university pursuing excellence “For the Kingdom. To the World.” With a vision to multiply Kingdom leaders for the glory of God and the good of the world, the university equips students through Christ-centered learning and community to pursue God’s calling with courage, purpose and Kingdom impact.