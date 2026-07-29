Q&A with UM Director of MAT Clinical Education Dr. Megan Harper

Dr. Megan Harper believes exceptional healthcare begins with compassion.

As director of clinical education for the University of Mobile’s Master of Athletic Training program, she equips students with the knowledge, clinical experience and Christ-centered values needed to care for others with excellence.

A UM graduate herself, Harper is passionate about investing in students the same way her professors once invested in her.

Q. What is your professional background?

A. I am a certified athletic trainer who graduated from the University of Mobile in 2009 with a bachelor degree in athletic training. After graduation, I went to the University of South Alabama, earned my master’s degree in exercise science, and continued to work there for 10 years, providing sports medicine coverage to a variety of sports including women’s soccer, women’s tennis, women’s basketball and softball.

In 2019, I had the opportunity to return to my alma mater to help start the Master of Athletic Training program as the director of clinical education. Also in 2019, I started my doctoral degree at Moravian University and graduated in 2021 with a doctorate in athletic training. I have served throughout the Mobile and Baldwin County community, covering youth events as well as serving as medical director for several NAIA championships.

A. Why should a prospective student choose to study in your program at UM?

A. Within the MAT program at UM, we can provide individualized learning experiences for our students. Because of our cohort sizes, each student can practice their skills and learn didactically while still getting one-on-one learning experiences.

During accreditation, our team determined one of our strengths as a program is that we do small well. Our program allows us to shape young athletic trainers into quality healthcare professionals.

Q. Share a scripture, quote, or saying that you find particularly meaningful or motivational. How does it inspire you?

A. Two scriptures that immediately come to mind are Mark 12:31, which states, “There is no other commandment greater than loving your neighbor,” and Colossians 3:12, which says, “Therefore, as God’s chosen people, holy and dearly loved, clothe yourselves with compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness, and patience.”

As a health care provider, these two scriptures are at the heart of everything I do. To provide the best care possible, I must have compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness and patience. Athletic trainers build many relationships and need all those qualities to nurture and grow those relationships.

Mark 12:31 is a great reminder that all patients deserve the best care possible and have the right to receive it. That may mean I am either the one providing the care or advocating on behalf of that patient for the appropriate care.

Q. What do you believe sets UM apart from other institutions? Why do you choose to teach here?

A. UM is a relational institution that thrives on creating relationships with everyone who walks on campus. Students are not just a number in the classroom. Professors have the opportunity to learn and get to know every student’s name.

That was the biggest aspect I enjoyed as a student. Professors got to know me as a student and poured into my life, and I wanted to provide that same opportunity to my students.

Q. What is a tradition or practice at UM that you particularly enjoy and why?

A. The tradition I enjoy at UM is watching incoming freshmen touch the globe before starting their first fall semester and getting the opportunity to touch the globe again when they graduate.

This simple gesture signifies that these students have the world in their hands when they graduate. As a professor, it is so satisfying to watch our graduating classes every year and know you had a hand in molding the young leaders who are going out and doing great things in the world.

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university pursuing excellence “For the Kingdom. To the World.” With a vision to multiply Kingdom leaders for the glory of God and the good of the world, the university equips students through Christ-centered learning and community to pursue God’s calling with courage, purpose and Kingdom impact.

The university was founded in 1961 and is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention. Located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama, on a campus of over 880 acres, UM offers associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs. Learn more at umobile.edu/um-info and connect with UM on social media @univofmobile, or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.