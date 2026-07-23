University of Mobile Names Ashlyn Mitchell Director of University Communications

MOBILE, Ala. – University of Mobile alumna and award-winning journalist Ashlyn Mitchell has returned to her alma mater as director of university communications.

Mitchell brings four years of television news experience to the role after serving as a multimedia journalist, reporter and anchor at FOX10 News in Mobile. Since joining the station in 2022, she has covered breaking news, severe weather, education, community issues and human-interest stories across the Gulf Coast while developing a reputation for thoughtful storytelling and connecting with people from all walks of life.

As director of university communications, Mitchell will lead strategic communications and media relations for the Baptist university, working with campus leaders to share the stories of students, alumni, faculty and programs while advancing the university’s mission and brand.

“Ashlyn is an exceptional storyteller who understands both our mission and the importance of communicating it with excellence,” said University of Mobile President Charles Smith. “She has a deep love for the University of Mobile, a heart for people and the professional experience to tell the stories of how God is working through our students, faculty and alumni.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ashlyn back to campus. We’re grateful for the faithful leadership that has brought us to this point, and we’re excited to see how Ashlyn will help tell the next chapter of the University of Mobile story.”

Lesa Moore, vice president for marketing and communications, said, “One of the things that stood out about Ashlyn from the very beginning was her genuine curiosity about people and her desire to tell stories with excellence and integrity. She understands that every story is ultimately about people whose lives are being shaped by God’s work. Combined with her professional journalism experience and her love for the University of Mobile, she is uniquely prepared to help share the impact of this university with prospective students, alumni, churches and our community.”

Returning Home

“Returning to the University of Mobile feels like coming home,” Ashlyn Mitchell said.

“UM equipped me with the skills, confidence, and Christ-centered foundation to step into the news world and be a light. I’m excited to give back to a university that has given so much to me – one that is committed to preparing students like myself to impact the world for the Kingdom of God.”

Mitchell graduated summa cum laude from the University of Mobile in 2022 with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication and minors in French and government. As a student, she served as vice president of the UM Ambassadors program, interned with the Office for Marketing and Communications, worked in Student Life, served as a graduate assistant in Residential Life, and was crowned Miss University of Mobile 2022.

Her connection to the university began in 2018 when she visited campus while competing in the Distinguished Young Women National Finals in Mobile as Missouri’s representative. She chose the University of Mobile after experiencing its Christ-centered community and has remained closely connected to her alma mater ever since.

Exceptional Journalist

Following graduation, Mitchell joined FOX10 News, where she worked as a multimedia journalist before becoming a reporter and anchor. She quickly became a trusted, compassionate voice in the Mobile community.

She reported on major breaking news, severe weather, education and community issues across the Gulf Coast while producing stories from concept to completion. Her experience in broadcast journalism strengthened her skills in strategic communication, media relations, digital storytelling and connecting with audiences across television, online and social media platforms.

“My time at UM taught me the power of seeing people, listening well and sharing stories that make a difference,” Mitchell said.

“After four years of doing that in my local community, I’m thrilled to bring that same passion and commitment back home as I share the testimonies of students, faculty, alumni and the incredible ways God is working through the university.”

Building on a Strong Foundation

Mitchell succeeds Kathy Dean, who retired after 33 years leading the university’s communications and public relations efforts. Dean served under five university presidents and helped shape the university’s voice through decades of growth, earning national recognition for excellence in higher education communications. Mitchell will build on that legacy as she leads the university’s communications strategy into its next chapter.

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university pursuing excellence “For the Kingdom. To the World.” With a vision to multiply Kingdom leaders for the glory of God and the good of the world, the university equips students through Christ-centered learning and community to pursue God’s calling with courage, purpose and Kingdom impact.

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university pursuing excellence “For the Kingdom. To the World.” With a vision to multiply Kingdom leaders for the glory of God and the good of the world, the university equips students through Christ-centered learning and community to pursue God’s calling with courage, purpose and Kingdom impact.

The university was founded in 1961 and is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention. Located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama, on a campus of over 880 acres, UM offers associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs. Learn more at umobile.edu/um- info and connect with UM on social media @univofmobile, or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.