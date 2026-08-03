It’s Not Too Late to Join the University of Mobile this Fall – Classes start Aug. 17

MOBILE, Ala. – The countdown is on.

In just a few weeks, students will begin moving into residence halls, making new friends and preparing for the first day of classes. Move-in Day is Aug. 14, classes begin Aug. 17 – and there’s still time for you to be part of it.

If you’ve been waiting to make your college decision, the time is now. Applications for Fall 2026 are still open, and you can still be admitted in time to start the fall semester. No matter where you’re starting or where God is calling you, there’s a path for you at the University of Mobile. Choose from more than 75 academic programs, with degree options ranging from associate and bachelor’s degrees to master’s and doctorates.

Apply now at umobile.edu/apply or call 251.442.2222 to speak with an admissions counselor.

There’s Still Time to Earn Scholarships

Scholarship opportunities are still available for new students, including UM’s $2,000 Visit Scholarship. Simply visit campus, apply, and enroll as a traditional undergraduate student to qualify. RSVP for a campus visit at umobile.edu/visit.

A Quick Decision. A Life-Changing Choice.

When you apply, you’ll receive a fast admission decision so you can move forward with confidence and start the semester alongside your future classmates.

Your Future Is Waiting

At the University of Mobile, you’ll find more than a college. You’ll find a Christ-centered community where you’ll be challenged academically, encouraged spiritually and equipped to fulfill the purpose God has placed on your life.

Whether you’re pursuing business, nursing, education, ministry, the arts or another one of the diverse programs UM has to offer, you’ll graduate prepared to serve God and others For the Kingdom. To the World.

The semester is almost here. Don’t miss your opportunity to discover how you are Designed for More.

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university pursuing excellence “For the Kingdom. To the World.” With a vision to multiply Kingdom leaders for the glory of God and the good of the world, the university equips students through Christ-centered learning and community to pursue God’s calling with courage, purpose and Kingdom impact.