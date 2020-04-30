Dear University of Mobile Seniors:

Saturday, May 9.

The day you have anticipated for many years. The day you looked forward to receiving that well-deserved diploma on the beautiful Lackey Great Commission Lawn.

A day to celebrate with family and friends.

Yet due to unforeseen circumstances, that day will have to be postponed.

“All the hard work. All the late nights of studying. All the exams. All the research papers.”

“And now… No graduation. No celebration.”

“It doesn’t seem real. It doesn’t seem fair.”

I know that you are tempted to think these things.

However, let me encourage you. Graduation WILL happen. You WILL be celebrated. You WILL touch the Great Commission Globe after receiving your diploma. Maybe not when you had anticipated. But your graduation WILL happen nonetheless.

Saturday, December 12. This is the day your hard work and accomplishments will be recognized and celebrated!

But as you await that day in December and wade through the waters of “Why did all this have to happen?”, I want you to stop and remember that first time you drove onto the campus of the University of Mobile. You came through the gate and saw the beautiful row of oak trees that lined the drive to historic Weaver Hall. You rounded the corner and saw the Ram Statue and Ram Hall. You may have seen the dorm where you would spend the next four years making lifetime friends. It was probably in that moment that you thought, “This is it. This feels like home.”

And you were right. This place has become home. And you have become family.

I want you to remember the good times. Remember Ram Rush as a freshman. Remember Goodwill Gala. Remember Covers. Remember traveling with an ensemble or on a mission trip. Remember intramural games. Remember the sport you played. Remember late night talks in the dorms. And yes, remember time in the classroom.

I want you to remember the people. Remember the lifelong friends you have made. Remember those you laughed with and those you cried with. Remember the coaches that invested in you. Remember the faculty that taught you, love you, and are cheering for you.

But most of all, I want you to remember who you are. You are part of a family, the UM family!

December 12 will come. So, don’t spend time focusing on what you may have missed out on.

Focus on who you are. You’re a Ram. And you always will be!

Rusty Roberts

Assistant Professor of Accounting

School of Business