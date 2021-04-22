Two Sisters, One Story

It is not every day you come across two college students with the same major, same sport, both transfer students, and both from the same hometown 5,000 miles away.

Meet Emily and Paula John; two friendly, talented sisters from Herzogenaurach, Germany.

Emily and Paula transferred to the University of Mobile from separate colleges. Head tennis coach Uwe Tittl recruited both girls, and they instantly fell in love with the beautiful campus and Southern hospitality.

“It was a little weird at first because people were so friendly,” Emily laughed. “The longer I have been here, though, I really like it. It’s so easy to approach people at UM.” Paula added that although the food is good, she misses German food the most.

Still, both girls love the University of Mobile.

They spoke highly of the tennis team and commended the positive atmosphere. They said they appreciate how much Coach Tittl cares for the team and how well the team has bonded.

When they aren’t on the tennis courts, the girls take advantage of the amenities that UM has to offer. They enjoy studying in Bedsole Commons, playing ping pong and going on walks around campus.

“I think it’s great to go to a university with your sibling because you always have a little bit of home. If you have fights with your friends, there is always a person to go back to,” Paula joked. “It depends on the siblings, but I think it’s good that we are suitemates, not roommates, so we still have space.”

Currently, Emily and Paula are majoring in Business Management in the School of Business and are in the 5-year graduate program. Emily is pursuing her Master of Science in Leadership and Communication, and Paula is in the Master of Business Administration program.

Emily said, “The professors actually care. They put in a lot of work; they make you work, but you benefit from it. I really feel like I am going to go out in the business world and know what I am doing.”

Emily and Paula will graduate in May 2022 and play one more season of tennis at UM. Although they are unsure about what their plans are after graduation, Emily would like to work in human resources, and Paula plans to pursue a career in logistics.

“Paula and I are just so thankful for everyone who works here,” Emily said. “Everyone is helpful and cares about you as a person.”