University of Mobile Traditions

Whether it’s yelling “Go Rams!” or singing at a Christmas production, University of Mobile graduates across the generations have shared experiences that bring them together. Here’s a look at some of the traditions that connect the University of Mobile family.

The Rams

The first freshman class at the University of Mobile, then Mobile College, was responsible for choosing the school’s mascot in 1963. They considered pioneers, bucks, elephants, falcons, saints and knights before agreeing on a ram – a powerful animal mentioned frequently in the Bible. Four rams, each named Ramses, served as live mascots from 1963 to the late 1970s. When the intercollegiate athletics program started in 1985, the first costumed mascot appeared. MC Ram became Mac the Ram by 1995, when the school changed its name to the University of Mobile. Mac’s girlfriend, Molly, made her debut in 2005. Today, Mac and Molly proudly represent the University of Mobile both on and off campus, and “Go Rams!” is a familiar cheer.

Boar’s Head Festival & Christmas Spectacular

The Christmas season brings to mind different memories to generations of alumni, but the common theme is an over-the-top professional musical extravaganza the community looks forward to each year. From 1971 to 2000 it was The Boar’s Head Festival, a medieval-era celebration that included a banquet for the audience. In 2003, the university launched Christmas Spectacular, a multi-night performance attended by nearly 10,000, with highlights broadcast internationally.

Project Serve

Service is a way of life at the University of Mobile. Each year since 2011, the university family steps out of the classroom and into the community for Project Serve. Over 1,200 students, faculty and staff volunteer at over 50 locations, sharing Christ’s love through service to others.

Ram Rush

When new students and their families step onto the University of Mobile campus for the first time, there is an infectious excitement in the air. Returning students and staff members warmly greet families with open hands, assisting with moving in belongings. It’s the start of Ram Rush, a week-long welcome to college life that includes activities, athletic events, concerts, giveaways, games and massive amounts of free food. Started in 1994, Ram Rush has grown from a week of new student orientation to an experience that involves the entire campus community. Through the years, the first night of Ram Rush has featured fire-breathers, a carnival, a petting zoo, aerial artists, concerts and even a life giraffe in Ram Hall. By the time Ram Rush ends, new students are fully immersed in campus life with new friends who will become lifelong friends.

Covers, Goodwill Gala, Up All Night

Student life at the University of Mobile is filled with traditions. Covers allows students to battle it out on stage performing their favorite songs in front of their peers. Goodwill Gala starts with a trip to thrift stores. Up All Night has been helping students prepare for finals for over 12 years, with an all-night study session put on by faculty for students.

Great Commission Tradition

A new tradition that has deep meaning for University of Mobile students is the Great Commission Tradition. It includes two ceremonies: President’s Commissioning that marks the beginning of a new student’s college experience, and Commencement that signals the beginning of a new graduate’s impact on the world. Its centerpiece is the Great Commission Globe, located at the heart of campus on the Dr. Fred and Sue Lackey Great Commission Lawn. New students touch the globe as they start their college journey, and again during graduation as they receive their degree and start on a new journey.

