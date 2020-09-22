How to Have a Quiet Time in College

Having a quiet time means something different to each person, but for each one, it’s an important part in their walk with God. The University of Mobile’s motto, “Higher Education for a Higher Purpose,” means that each student is pushed to strengthen their relationship with God during their time in college. Whether it’s five minutes or five hours, any alone time spent with God can help boost your spirits and help you grow closer to Him. If you’ve never had a quiet time before, here’s a step-by-step guide on how you can start.

1. Find a space where you’re alone.

Matthew 6:6 says “But when you pray, go into your room, close the door and pray to your Father, who is unseen. Then your Father, who sees what is done in secret, will reward you.” A quiet time with God isn’t about being seen, but it’s about having one-on-one time with God without distractions. By getting away from others, you no longer focus on what you look like or how you’re acting. You’re able to be vulnerable with God and express your feelings to Him without putting on a show or worrying what others might think.

2. Pray

Philippians 4:6 says “Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God.” Prayer is an essential part of a Christian’s life. It’s how we communicate with God and become more like Him. Beginning a quiet time with prayer can help you push all stresses and distractions away so you can focus solely on God and what He wants to tell you.

3. Study scripture.

Romans 15:4 says “For everything that was written in the past was written to teach us, so that through the endurance taught in the Scriptures and the encouragement they provide we might have hope.” Studying scripture allows us to grow closer to God through the words He has given to us. Knowing God and knowing His will is very important for Christians. By studying His word, we are able to discern His will for our lives and grow a closer relationship with Him.

4. Meditate

Psalms 119:15-16 says “I meditate on your precepts and consider your ways. I delight in your decrees; I will not neglect your word.” Meditating on God’s word is different than what most people would see as meditation. When you mediate on God’s word, don’t clear your mind of all thoughts, but instead focus on the scripture you just read. Ask God to explain His words to you and make clear what He’s trying to tell you.

5. Pray Again

1 Thessalonians 5:16-18 says “Rejoice always, pray continually, give thanks in all circumstances; for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus.” Ending your quiet time in prayer can help you discern God’s will in your life. Prayer helps us know exactly what God is calling us to do and align our actions with His will.