Called To Something Different

I have worked in the finance industry for a couple of years and was called to do something different – a calling to help people and make a little difference in the world. For me, that meant a career shift to the nursing field.

Choosing the University of Mobile for my nursing degree was easy. I was already a graduate student in the School of Business, working on my Master of Business Administration, when I applied to the Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.

I love UM for the mere fact that the professors want you to succeed. The classroom size is very personable, and you are not just a number. All of my professors know me by name and are always willing to work with me and help me in any way possible.

The reason why I wanted to go into the nursing field is that I wanted to help the people who could not help themselves, especially medically. After a friend invited me to go on a medical mission trip (with no medical experience), the nurses and doctors on the trip took me under their wings, showing me things that I have never seen before. I was hooked; I went once and found myself going back on the same trip six months later, then again six months later. After working with people on these mission trips, I knew that the medical field was for me. At this point, I knew nursing was what I was meant to do. I applied to the ABSN program at UM, and the rest was history.