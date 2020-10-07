Known for Purpose: Breighanna

My name is Breighanna Vigor and I am a Criminology major here at the University of Mobile. I grew up in the small town of Semmes, Alabama, my whole life, and I live about 30 minutes away from the university. I graduated from Mary G. Montgomery High School in June of this year. Even though graduation looked a little differently than we all had expected because of the pandemic, it is a memory I will never forget.

Growing up, I was the kid that always had to stay busy, and nothing has changed since then. In high school, I was vice president of our National Honor Society, an Azalea Trail Maid, Miss Viking 2020, and 2nd runner-up for Mobile County’s Distinguished Young Women’s program. I was also extraordinarily strong athletically, holding many school records for cross country as well as indoor and outdoor track. I believe I could have achieved so much more given the time taken away by the COVID-19 pandemic, but I am a firm believer in the saying, “Everything happens for a reason.” At the University of Mobile, I am given a new arena to display my talents and work ethic, so that is exactly what I am going to do.

An interesting fact about me is that I will compete for Miss Alabama under the Miss America 2.0 Organization, in June of 2021. I did not grow up as a “pageant girl;” I grew up dancing competitively instead. Deciding to compete in the Miss Mobile Bay preliminary pageant was one of the best decisions I have ever made. During my year, I am advocating for those affected by online predators and human trafficking. As a young girl in middle school, I was approached by an online predator that had the intentions of trafficking me. While in Las Vegas for a dance competition, the man was there to abduct me, but thankfully God was watching over me and that is not how my story ended. I believe God is using my story to help others that have not only been affected, but to educate those around me in my community. I have prayed many nights asking God to use me to reach the most amount of people, and He has done just that this year, opening many doors of opportunities.

With everything I am involved in, my family has become my backbone for support and encouragement. My mom and dad were high school sweethearts and married right after graduating. They then proceeded to have my older sister, Savannah, making me the baby. Our family is small, but we all make sacrifices for each other, and I am forever grateful to be blessed with such an amazing family. I often use the saying “It takes a village” because it is so true, especially in my case. I would not be where I am today without the love and support given by my parents and sister.

While at the University of Mobile, I plan to obtain a degree in Criminology in hopes of working for the FBI or using it as a basis for law school. I have a strong interest in law enforcement and, overall, helping others. I believe that my past experiences have drawn me toward that field of work, and I know for a fact it is what I want to do for the rest of my life. Though what happened to me was traumatizing, if my story and what I learned from it can help save the life of just one person, then it was worth it, in my opinion.

I genuinely believe that God has given me that testimony to share, and I cannot ignore the plan He has for me. To sum it all up, I am at the University of Mobile to make a difference, and I plan to do just that.