UM Hosts 8th Annual Gulf Coast Steinway Society Music Competition

MOBILE, Ala. – Talented solo pianists and instrumentalists are invited to compete in the 8th Annual Gulf Coast Steinway Music Competition to be held at the University of Mobile on Feb. 8, 2023. Winners will receive a $200 cash prize and be invited to perform at Carnegie Hall on June 13, 2023.

Applicants must be residents of the state of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi, or be studying with a teacher who is a resident of these states. Competition participants will be students from elementary, middle school, high school and undergraduates from colleges and universities in the five-state region.

The deadline to apply for the competition is Monday, Dec. 12. Applications are online gulfcoaststeinwaysociety.org. This competition will be held on Feb. 4 at 9 p.m. at University of Mobile’s Martin Hall. This event is free and open to the public.

Participants will perform two memorized pieces of contrasting styles. Award winners will be selected on the basis of their performance.

The Gulf Coast Steinway Society is a non-profit organization formed by the director of piano studies and professor of music in the Alabama School of the Arts at the University of Mobile and Steinway Artist, Dr. Kadisha Onalbayeva, and others. The Gulf Coast Steinway Society is devoted to promoting fine music through education and performance along the Gulf Coast region. The Society collaborates with The Alabama State Council on the Arts and the Steinway Piano Gallery in Spanish Fort.

