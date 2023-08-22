Alabama School of the Arts Releases Live Recording of ‘Prayer Room’

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile’s Alabama School of the Arts released official recordings of last semester’s inaugural “Prayer Room.”

The event was held April 24 in Ram Hall.

Prayer Room is a gathering of students for a night of worship and prayer led by the newly founded UM Worship Collective, a community of worship leaders and songwriters consisting of students, alumni, faculty and staff from the University of Mobile. The Worship Collective serves to lead UM chapels in genuine expressions of worship.

Dr. Andrew Goodwin, dean of the Alabama School of the Arts, said, “For the last 20 years it has been a part of the culture in ASOTA for students to gather before performances for a time of prayer and worship. These special times together have always been called ‘Prayer Room.’”

“Last April, UM students gathered before finals week for a time of prayer and worship and, in honor of the long-standing practice in ASOTA, named the night Prayer Room,” Goodwin continued.

Prayer Room was recorded live and four of the songs were released on streaming platforms. Prayer Room, Vol. 1 can be found for free on Apple Music, Spotify and Amazon Music.

For more information about the Alabama School of the Arts, visit the University of Mobile website at umobile.edu/asota. To view upcoming events like Prayer Room, visit the UM calendar at umobile.edu/calendar.

