Alabama School of the Arts Reveals 2023-2024 Performing Arts Series

MOBILE, Ala. – The Alabama School of the Arts at the University of Mobile is pleased to announce its upcoming Performing Arts Series for the 2023-2024 year.

This season holds a range of performances from opera and jazz to musical theater and more. The series opens with an extraordinary theatrical experience of “These Shining Lives.” This production will be held at UM’s new College Woods Auditorium in the College Woods Center. General admission is $20 and $10 for students.

For more information regarding the upcoming 2023-2024 season, including a full schedule of performances and where to purchase tickets, visit umobile.edu/pas. Unless otherwise noted, events will take place in College Woods Auditorium on campus.

Along with the Performing Arts Series, the university’s 7th annual Piano Festival includes a full slate of free recitals and workshops. For more information regarding the festival, click here.

The Alabama School of the Arts 2023-2024 season includes:

These Shining Lives – Sept. 28 through Sept. 30, 7 p.m. and Oct. 1, 3 p.m. Step back in time to the 1920s and delve into the lives of a group of extraordinary women who faced incredible challenges with unwavering determination. This poignant play takes you on a heartfelt journey as these courageous factory workers fight for justice, solidarity and the pursuit of a better future.

What A Wonderful World – Oct. 12, 7 p.m. Join ASOTA’s Jazz Band for an enchanting evening of musical exploration as they take you on a captivating journey around the globe. This event will take place in Ram Hall.

Fall Symphonic Winds Concert – Oct. 16, 7 p.m. The Symphonic Winds presents an unforgettable musical journey through an expertly curated repertoire that transcends time and space, stirring emotions and leaving you spellbound.

Dancing With Pianos – Oct. 26, 7 p.m. A collaboration between the Piano Ensemble and the Ballet class, watch in awe as UM students showcase their extraordinary talents, fusing various dance styles with timeless and contemporary piano masterpieces. This performance will take place in Moorer Auditorium in Thomas T. Martin Hall.

Pirates of Penzance – Nov. 2 through Nov. 4, 7 p.m. and Nov. 5, 3 p.m. Get ready for a swashbuckling adventure on the high seas with ASOTA’s production of “The Pirates of Penzance” by Gilbert and Sullivan! Enjoy an unforgettable evening of music, laughter and merriment as ASOTA brings this beloved comic operetta to life.

Christmas Spectacular – Nov. 16 through Nov. 18, 7 p.m. and Nov. 18, 2 p.m. and Nov. 19, 4 p.m. Embrace the holiday season at the University of Mobile’s Christmas Spectacular! This exceptional event brings together classic carols and modern favorites that will fill your heart with holiday cheer and leave you with treasured moments that will last a lifetime. Christmas Spectacular will be presented at Cottage Hill Baptist Church.

Letters to Sala – Jan. 25 through Jan. 27, 7 p.m. and Jan. 28, 3 p.m. Discover the poignant and compelling story of “Letters to Sala” by Arlene Hutton. This gripping play takes you on an unforgettable journey through history, as it unravels the hidden tale of a young girl named Sala, who courageously navigates the complexities of World War II.

Night of the Classical Masters – March 12, 7 p.m. Join the University Singers, Chorale, and Orchestra as they present an evening of classical music. Immerse yourself in the timeless melodies from various eras that will feature all three ensembles together in harmony.

Spring Spectacular – March 22, 7 p.m. Featuring Alabama School of the Arts ensembles and choir, enjoy an evening of musical celebration on the Great Commission Lawn beneath the University of Mobile’s beautiful Eichold Oaks.

Symphonic Winds Spring Concert – April 4, 7 p.m. Welcome the vibrant season of spring at ASOTA’s Spring 2024 Symphonic Winds concert! Revel in the mesmerizing melodies that gracefully fill the air, as the talented musicians showcase their passion and dedication to their craft. This concert will take place at Shiloh Baptist Church in Saraland, AL.

Funny Girl – April 11 through April 13, 7 p.m. and April 14, 3 p.m. With laughter, love, and a generous dose of humor, “Funny Girl” will leave you eager to discover where fate will lead Fanny Brice next. Don’t miss this unforgettable musical experience, sure to bring smiles and joy to audiences of all ages.

Pianos at an Exhibition – April 18, 7 p.m. A collaboration between ASOTA’s Piano Ensemble and UM’s Art Department, witness original piano compositions as well as breathtaking displays of original artwork that complement the musical experience. This extraordinary celebration of creativity promises an unforgettable evening of inspiration and wonder. This collaboration will be presented in Moorer Auditorium in Thomas T. Martin Hall.

The Wonderful World of Disney – April 23, 7 p.m. Get ready for a magical journey as ASOTA’s talented Jazz Band takes the stage to deliver soulful jazz arrangements of your favorite and timeless Disney songs.

Footloose – June. 7 through June 8, 7 p.m., June 9, 3 p.m., June 14 through June 15, 7 p.m. and June 16, 3 p.m. The Alabama School of the Arts concludes its season with a wonderful musical, “Footloose!” Get ready to cut loose and dance the night away as ASOTA presents the musical that’s set to ignite the stage with its electrifying energy and catchy tunes.

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university with a vision of “Higher

Education for a Higher Purpose,” founded to honor God by equipping students for their

future professions in an environment where they are known. Located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama, on a campus of over 880 acres, the university offers associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs.The University of Mobile was founded in 1961 and is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention.

For information about the University of Mobile, areas of study, admissions and more, visit umobile.edu, connect with UM on social media @univofmobile, or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.