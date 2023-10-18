Anna Katherine Bell Crowned Miss University of Mobile 2024

MOBILE, Ala. – Senior early childhood and elementary education major Anna Katherine Bell of Dothan, Alabama, was welcomed as Miss University of Mobile 2024 on Oct. 13.

Bell will serve as a representative for the Christian university until January 2024, which will make her the second-longest-reigning Miss UM in the history of the school as the competition shifts from fall semester to spring semester.

“This feels absolutely surreal,” said Bell. “I’m so excited and just really looking forward to meeting all the new people.”

Her platform as Miss University of Mobile is “The Growth Project,” in which she plans focus on growth – personally and physically – for both the campus and its students.

“Daylilies are known to be the most resilient flower – being able to grow and bloom under almost any condition,” Bell remarked. “Our life is a lot like a flower in the way that we wish to grow and bloom, yet some of us let the storms of life take us away and wither us before we ever get a chance to see our first bloom. ‘The Growth Project’ is an initiative aimed to transform the outside of our school with a daylily garden while also impacting the inside of our students – a landmark reminder to always keep blooming.”

Along with Bell, who also received the People’s Choice Award, the other competitors who earned honors at the Miss University of Mobile competition were:

Rebekah Hicks from Franklin, Alabama, placed first runner-up. She received $3,000 in scholarships.

Caitlyn Ozee from Bourbonnais, Illinois, placed second second-up and won the talent award. She received $2,500 in scholarships.

Molly Grace Watkins from Birmingham, Alabama, placed third runner-up. She received $1,000 in scholarships.

Kennedy Bradford from Vernon, Alabama, placed fourth runner-up and won the newly introduced scholastics award. She received $1,000 in scholarships.

Kiersten Pettaway from Daphne, Alabama, won Miss Congeniality. She received $350 in scholarships.

The university also bid farewell to Miss University of Mobile 2023, Michaella Johnson, as she took her emotional and touching final walk as Miss UM. Johnson performed “I 2 I” by Tevin Campbell, igniting the crowd one last time with her powerhouse vocals.

“My last night as Miss University of Mobile has been stunning and bitter-sweet, but what a way to go out with a bang,” said Johnson. “All of the girls tonight did a phenomenal job, and I am so honored to have gotten to share the stage with them. I am so happy to pass the mantle on to Anna Katherine. She is so deserving.”

The school also crowned Tiago Sarmento, an international student from Portugal, as the new Mr. University of Mobile 2024.

