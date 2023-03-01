Apply Now for UM’s Master of Athletic Training Program

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile is accepting applications for students interested in pursuing the Master of Athletic Training degree in the School of Health and Sports Science.

The online application is completed through ATCAS and remains open until May 1. The ATCAS system allows students to submit transcripts, letters of recommendation, observation hours and more through the program’s verification process.

Dr. Melissa Thomas, program director and associate professor of kinesiology, said the 2-year, 62-credit-hour MAT program prepares students through both didactic and clinical experiences to sit for the Board of Certification Exam.

“The best athletic trainers possess empathy, perseverance, humor, a strong work ethic and a passion for the profession. These are the students the University of Mobile is seeking for our Master of Athletic Training program,” Thomas said.

Clinical Opportunities

Students enrolled in the Master of Athletic Training program will have multiple clinical opportunities at local high schools, Senior Bowl, collegiate settings, sports medicine clinics, surgery centers, physical therapy clinics and emergent sites.

The program uses the university’s state-of-the-art Center for Excellence in Healthcare Practice which includes high-fidelity manikins. Students in their second semester have hands-on learning experiences in the university’s nationally accredited Human Gross Anatomy Laboratory.

Classes Begin June 2023

The MAT third cohort will begin in June 2023. UM’s program received a positive site review by CAATE during its January visit and is awaiting the final decision for initial accreditation.

Learn more about the Master of Athletic Training program at UM and apply at umobile.edu/master-of-athletic-training. Or click here to go directly to the online application portal and start the application process.

MAT Program Mission

In keeping with the mission of the University of Mobile and the College of Health Professions, the mission of the Master of Athletic Training is to challenge each student to become their best self: intellectually, spiritually, and culturally. This path to personal growth and an understanding of God’s purpose is designed to lead the student towards becoming an informed member of society within the athletic training profession.

The ultimate goal for each student is to successfully pass the Board of Certification exam and seamlessly transition into the world of healthcare. It is the hope of the university, faculty, and staff that each student will be prepared to collaboratively work with all healthcare professionals to provide, administer and manage the healthcare of patients across a lifespan; to participate in research and other activities designed to advance the quality of athletic training services; and to be advocates in building a solid foundation for future professionals, clients, and the public regarding the profession of Athletic Training.

School of Health and Sports Science

The School of Health and Sports Science also offers bachelor’s degrees in kinesiology, sport administration and exercise science. Information about the more than 75 academic programs at the University of Mobile is available at umobile.edu or by calling Enrollment Services at 251.442.2222.

