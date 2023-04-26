Caring attitude: Katrina Brown

Katrina Brown, DNP, RN, NE-BC, PCCN-K

Vice President of Patient Care

Ascension Providence

Bachelor of Science in Nursing ’94 While studying at the University of Mobile, I was not only able to get a strong nursing education, but I was also able to experience a caring environment with spiritual growth.

-Dr. Katrina Brown ’94

My inspiration and love of nursing come from a calling to be able to make a positive impact and difference in others’ lives. Nurses are able to care for individuals on a physical, emotional and spiritual basis in their daily work. As a nursing leader, the improvement of patient quality indicators is extremely exciting, because it equates to improved care for our patients in our community.

As vice president of patient care, I am responsible for the departments of nursing, cardiology, the emergency department, pharmacy, rehabilitation and radiology. A typical day is challenging, eventful and always rewarding. The usual day will consist of managing staffing, staff recruitment, quality measures, patient experience, staff and provider experience, finance and budgeting, productivity, patient throughput, relationship building, leadership professional growth and development, and so much more.

Q. How has your career progressed since graduating from UM?

A. After graduating from the University of Mobile with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing, I started my nursing career in the telemetry unit at Providence Hospital. My career at Ascension Providence has advanced from staff nurse to charge nurse to nurse manager to director of case management to executive director of nursing to vice president of patient care. In July 2012, I graduated with a Master of Science in Nursing in Executive Administration. In July 2019, I earned a Doctor of Science in Nursing in Executive Administration.

I have enjoyed participating in organizations with the goals of improving our local community, such as the American Heart Association Circle of Red, Health Gulf Coast Care Transitions Coalition and Gulf Coast Organization of Nurse Leaders.

Q. How would you say UM helped prepare you for this?

A. UM values the spiritual development of its students. While studying at the University of Mobile, I was not only able to get a strong nursing education but also experience a caring environment with spiritual growth. Similarly, Providence Hospital allowed me to be part of a hospital that values high-quality standards in a faith-based, caring environment. I felt as if I left one family to join another.

Q. What advice would you give to UM School of Nursing students?

A. Study hard, have a positive attitude and understand the importance of caring for others. A caring attitude will assist you in developing strong, trusting relationships that will be important to your future.