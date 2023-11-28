University of Mobile Alumni Invited to Join Students, Faculty & Staff for ‘Christmas Under the Oaks’ 

A winter wonderland of fun awaits University of Mobile alumni and their families, current students, faculty and staff at the annual “Christmas Under the Oaks” on Tuesday, Dec. 5 from 5-7:30 p.m. The UM family will gather on the Dr. Fred and Sue Lackey Great Commission Lawn for an outdoor celebration of the joy of Christmas.

The free event filled with family-friendly festivities will include photo with Santa, horse-drawn carriage rides and more. Current students will participate in a snowless snowman building competition beginning at 5:15 p.m. Alumni, faculty and staff will judge the competition for best snowman at 6:15 p.m. Students who would like to participate should view Student Life social media pages to sign up.

Kids of all ages will enjoy a winter wonderland inflatable, hot chocolate, Christmas cookies and a magical snowfall. Throughout the event, guests will enjoy live music by university students. Guests also may browse the Alumni & Friends Christmas Market featuring great Christmas gift ideas from the small businesses of alumni and current students.

For more information, visit umobile.edu/alumni-events or contact the Office for Advancement at 251.442.2913.

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university with a vision of “Higher Education for a Higher Purpose,” founded to honor God by equipping students for their future professions in an environment where they are known. Located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama, on a campus of over 880 acres, the university offers associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs. The University of Mobile was founded in 1961 and is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention.

For information about the University of Mobile, areas of study, admissions and more, visit umobile.edu, connect with UM on social media @univofmobile, or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.