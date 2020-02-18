City of Mobile Proclaims Feb. 19, 2020, as ‘Coach Mike Jacobs Day’

MOBILE, Ala. – Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson proclaimed Feb. 19, 2020, “Coach Mike Jacobs Day” in the City of Mobile as the University of Mobile Rams played the Spring Hill Badgers at Hank Aaron Stadium.

The proclamation recognized the impact and legacy of Jacobs, who founded the Rams baseball program in 1990 and served as head coach for all 30 seasons until his death on Dec. 3, 2019.

Jacobs was “a man of faith and integrity who invested his life in the young men he coached, in his family, and in service to his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ,” the proclamation read.

Voices of Mobile opened the game with the National Anthem, and the Rams took the field for the first time with a new head baseball coach, Jon Seymour. Seymour had served as interim head coach since mid-December and was named head coach Feb. 17. Previously, he was assistant then associate coach for 15 years under Jacobs.

As the first pitch of the ballgame between UM and Spring Hill was delivered to home plate, close to 400 fans, the majority from UM, cheered on the Rams who got out to an early 3-0 lead in the 3rd inning. However, Spring Hill answered back in the 4th and 5th innings with five combined runs. From there, Mobile’s comeback was cut short as the Badgers defeated the Rams 8-5.

The two teams will meet again on April 21 at Hank Aaron Stadium.

The greatest win of the night was pregame, when Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s proclamation was read announcing Feb. 19, 2020 to be Coach Mike Jacobs Day.

The proclamation reads:

WHEREAS, University of Mobile Coach Michael Allen “Mike” Jacobs founded the Rams baseball program in 1990 and served as head coach for all 30 seasons until his death on December 3, 2019, and

WHEREAS, Coach Jacobs compiled a record of 993 wins and led the Rams to three streaks of 40 or more total wins, reaching the 30-win plateau 17 times and guiding the Rams to seven conference championships and a berth in the 2001 NAIA World Series, and

WHEREAS, Coach Jacobs was inducted into the Alabama Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2018 and named Conference Coach of the Year in 1998, 2001 and 2008, and

WHEREAS, The University of Mobile named its baseball field “Mike Jacobs Field” in 2011 and appointed him athletic director of the largest athletic program in the NAIA on July 1, 2019, and

WHEREAS, the beloved coach left a legacy as a man of faith and integrity who invested his life in the young men he coached, in his family, and in service to his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ,

NOW, THEREFORE, I, William S. Stimpson, 108th Mayor of the City of Mobile, Alabama, do hereby officially recognize February 19, 2020 as

Coach Mike Jacobs Day

In the City of Mobile

