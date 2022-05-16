Dr. Pamela Buchanan Miller Named VP for Academic Affairs at University of Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. – University of Mobile President Lonnie Burnett announced the promotion of Dr. Pamela Buchanan Miller to vice president for academic affairs.

Buchanan Miller served as assistant vice president for academic administration prior to being named interim vice president in February. She has more than 25 years of experience in higher education administration at the University of Mobile.

“I have worked with Dr. Buchanan Miller for more than 20 years in many different areas of the university,” Burnett said. “She has always been a tireless worker with an amazing attention to detail. I am excited that she is moving into this important role.”

Buchanan Miller serves as the university’s institutional liaison to the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges. In the past, she has served as dean of UM’s Center for Adult Programs and UM Global, directed the university’s Quality Enhancement Plan titled “Writing Intensive Networks,” played a key role in the launch of UM’s online offerings, and taught English courses.

She has been the recipient of two of UM’s most prestigious faculty awards, the Mitford Ray Megginson Research Award and the Emma Frances Megginson Service Award. She serves annually as Scholastic Judge for Distinguished Young Women of Clarke County, Alabama.

Buchanan Miller holds a PhD in instructional design and development from the University of South Alabama where she was awarded the Dr. Chandru Hiremath Memorial Award for student doctoral achievement, and a Master of Arts in English and Bachelor of Arts in journalism from Southwest Texas State University in San Marcos, Texas.

She is married to Bill. They are members of Dauphin Way United Methodist Church in Mobile.

