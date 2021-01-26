Dr. Robin Williams to Perform in Piano Festival Series at University of Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. – Dr. Robin Williams, an acclaimed pianist, will teach a masterclass Feb. 17 and perform alongside University of Mobile’s Steinway Artist Dr. Kadisha Onalbayeva on Feb. 18, as part of the Alabama School of the Arts Piano Festival Series.

The masterclass is titled “A Rite of Passage: Developing Relaxed, Coordinated Performances in the Intermediate Pianist Time.” Williams will teach UM students, and guests are invited to observe.

Admission to the masterclass and recital is free. However, due to COVID-19 guidelines, in-person seating is limited to 31 people for both events. Both events will be streamed on Zoom. To reserve your tickets or for streaming information, please contact Onalbayeva at 251.442.2383 or konalbayeva@umobile.edu.

The masterclass will be held Feb. 17 at 2 p.m. in Moorer Auditorium, located in Martin Hall on the UM campus. The recital begins on Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. in Moorer Auditorium.

In accordance with Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines, State of Alabama and University of Mobile mandates, face masks or face shields will be required at the masterclass and recital. For more information on COVID-19 guidelines, visit umobile.edu/coronavirus.

Williams is president of the Northshore Music Teachers Association and former chair of the Department of Music at the University of New Orleans. She earned her Bachelor of Music in piano performance at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, and both master’s and doctoral degrees in piano performance at the Eastman School of Music in Rochester, New York.

She will perform works from Stravinsky, Dvorak, Milhaud, Liszt, Onalbayeva and Coleman at the recital.

