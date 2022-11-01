Family Nurse Practitioner White Coat Ceremony held at University of Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile held a White Coat Ceremony for students in the Master of Science in Nursing – Family Nurse Practitioner program. With family and friends present, School of Nursing faculty presented students with white coats bearing the University of Mobile logo.

The ceremony was held Oct. 21 at 6 p.m. in UM’s College Woods Auditorium.

This event signifies the students’ entrance into the medical profession. This high honor is a rite of passage and symbolizes the students in UM’s School of Nursing are ready to begin their career as a family nurse practitioner, according to Dr. Jessica Garner, graduate chair of the UM School of Nursing.

White Coat recipients were:

Mary Margaret Endris

Conner Frost

Victoria Gibson

Sheree Hales

Stephanie Maddox

Grace Mason

Katherine Anne Oberman

Brieanne Ragas

Logan Thompson

The nine students completed their first semester in the university’s MSN-FNP program and will begin clinical rotations in the spring.

“The White Coat Ceremony, first held in 1993 at Columbia University, serves to symbolize the student commitment to integrity, excellence, collaboration and compassion, altruism, respect, resilience, empathy, and service in health care,” said Garner.

The online MSN-FNP program at the University of Mobile is a faith-based Family Nurse Practitioner program that prepares nurses at the master’s level as advanced practice nurses. The accelerated online program offers nurses a fast track to become Family Nurse Practitioners with a program that can be completed in just four semesters.

A part-time track is also available, which allows students to continue working as they pursue the MSN-FNP degree. UM’s online MSN-FNP degree programs include three on-campus intensives, including orientation and one intensive each fall semester.

Applicants must have a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from a regionally accredited educational institution. Visit umobile.edu/fnp for more information and to apply for admission. Apply today!

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university with a vision of "Higher Education for a Higher Purpose," founded to honor God by equipping students for their future professions in an environment where they are known.

