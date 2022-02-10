Historian Jonathan Bass to Deliver 17th Hinson Lecture at University of Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. – Dr. Jonathan Bass, professor of history and university historian at Samford University in Birmingham, Alabama, will deliver a lecture titled “Because Injustice is Here: Martin Luther King and the Letter from Birmingham Jail” as this year’s installment of the University of Mobile’s Billy G. Hinson Lecture Series.

Bass will discuss his re-released book, “Blessed are the Peacemakers: Martin Luther King, Jr., Eight White Religious Leaders and the ‘Letter from Birmingham Jail,’” that was nominated for a Pulitzer Prize.

The talk will be held Thursday, Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. in Dorsett Auditorium on the University of Mobile campus as part of the university’s observance of Black History Month. The program is free and open to the public.

Bass received bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Alabama at Birmingham as well as a Ph.D. in history from the University of Tennessee.

In addition to his nominated book, Bass is the author of the New York Times-featured “He Calls Me by Lightning: A Saga of Jim Crow, Southern Justice, and the Death Penalty.” His forthcoming book, “From Every Stormy Wind That Blows: The Idea of Howard College and the Origins of Samford University,” will be published by LSU Press in 2023.

Reared in Birmingham’s industrial suburb of Fairfield, Alabama, Bass is a frequent speaker on race, religion and culture and was recognized by the National Urban League with an Interracial Friendship Award. He lives in Birmingham with his wife, three children, and a dog named Ham.

The Billy G. Hinson Series was established by the University of Mobile College of Arts and Sciences to present academic programs dealing with major topics in American history. The series is named in honor of the late Dr. Billy Hinson who was a history professor at the university. For more information, contact Dr. Matthew Downs, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences, at 251.442.2588 or mdowns@umobile.edu.

