Infirmary Health Partners with University of Mobile to Offer Scholarships for New Associate Degree in Nursing Program

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile has partnered with Infirmary Health to offer half-tuition scholarships for eligible students who enroll in the university’s new Associate Degree in Nursing program.

“Our partnership with Infirmary Health is a great benefit for students who want to become a Registered Nurse as soon as possible and step into a job right after graduation,” said University of Mobile President Lonnie Burnett.

The ADN program is a fast-track into a career in nursing that can be completed in just five semesters. Some credit hours may be completed as Dual Enrollment credit while students are still in high school.

Students who are awarded Infirmary Health scholarships will agree to work for Infirmary Health for a minimum of two years after graduation. Infirmary Health is the largest non-governmental health care system in the state of Alabama. It includes four acute care hospitals, three post-acute care facilities three ambulatory surgical centers and over 60 physician practice locations along the Alabama Gulf Coast.

The University of Mobile’s Associate Degree in Nursing program will begin in August 2022, pending final approval by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.

To apply or learn more, visit umobile.edu/adn or call Enrollment Services at 251.442.2222.

Burnett said UM is proud to partner with Infirmary Health and other local health care facilities to help address the shortage of nurses, which is both a local and national issue. The Associate Degree in Nursing program is the most direct route to meet this need.

Students in the ADN program will gain hands-on experience in UM’s Center for Excellence in Healthcare Practice. The Center features skills labs and high-fidelity patient simulators to mirror scenarios students will experience in their professional nursing careers.

Opportunities for degrees beyond the ADN include the Bachelor of Science in Nursing – RN to BSN program; master’s degrees in family nurse practitioner, nursing education and nursing executive leadership; and the Doctor of Nursing Practice – BSN to DNP Nurse Practitioner, among others.

“The University of Mobile School of Nursing has an outstanding reputation for producing graduates who are well-qualified to provide compassionate care in a variety of settings,” said Burnett.

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university with a vision of “Higher Education for a Higher Purpose,” founded to honor God by equipping students for their future professions in an environment where they are known.

