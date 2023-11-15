Joe Bullard Automotive Partners with University of Mobile Christmas Spectacular 2023; Tickets Still Available!

MOBILE, Ala. – Tickets are on sale now and going fast for a Gulf Coast holiday favorite, the University of Mobile’s Christmas Spectacular 2023. The Alabama School of the Art presents four performances of this popular seasonal extravaganza Nov.16 – 19 at Cottage Hill Baptist Church

This year, Joe Bullard Automotive has partnered with the University of Mobile as a corporate sponsor for Christmas Spectacular. Corporate sponsorships provide tax-deductible donations to help underwrite portions of the event, allowing the university to keep production values high and ticket sales affordable. Thank you to Joe Bullard Automotive from the Alabama School of the Arts at the University of Mobile!

Now in its 21st year, Christmas Spectacular signals the start of the holiday season for the Gulf Coast. The popular event features musical performances by over 250 University of Mobile students, faculty and staff, plus a 50-piece orchestra. Christmas Spectacular is a fast-paced, family-friendly, fun-filled extravaganza of sight and sound that tells the story of Christmas.

This musical celebration of the Christmas season is seen each year in person by audiences totaling over 8,000 who travel to Mobile from across the U.S., and it is televised throughout the Christmas season to millions across the globe.

For those unable to attend Christmas Spectacular in person, each night’s show will be live-streamed. Purchase tickets for streaming at umobile.edu/Christmas.

